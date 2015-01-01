पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे में मौत:असंतुलित होकर पलटी कार, 4 वर्षीय पोती की मौत, दादी गंभीर घायल

छबड़ा4 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के कुंभराज मार्ग पर रविवार दोपहर को कार अंसतुलित होकर पलट गई। जिससे उसमें सवार 4 वर्षीय बालिका की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई और उसकी दादी गंभीर घायल हो गई, जिसे छबड़ा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। यहां से उसे बारां रेफर कर दिया गया।राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष महेंद्र बैरागी के अनुसार उनकी मौसी गुड्डी बाई का परिवार रविवार को फतेहगढ़ से खात्या बडौद उसकी छबड़ा निवासी ननद के बेटे के लिए लड़की देखने जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान मोरेली पठार गांव के निकट कार असंतुलित होकर पलट गई, जिससे उसमें सवार राजू बैरागी की 4 वर्षीय पुत्री परी बैरागी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई तथा बालिका की दादी गुड्डी बाई गंभीर घायल हो गई। कार में सवार बालिका के दादा नरोत्तम बैरागी, बालिका के चाचा की 2 वर्षीय पुत्री अग्नि बैरागी व अन्य 2 व्यक्ति सुरक्षित बच गए व कार चालक बालिका का चाचा दीपक बैरागी के मामूली चोटें आई है। बालिका परी बैरागी की दुर्घटना में मृत्यु की खबर सुनकर परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल हो गया व अस्पताल में मौजूद लोगों की भी आंखे नम हो गई। वही बालिका का पोस्टमार्टम नही कराया गया तथा बालिका की दादी गुड्डी बाई बैरागी का उपचार जारी है।

