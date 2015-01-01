पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राशन डीलर को सस्पेंड करें:ग्रामीणों ने मुख्यमंत्री को लिखा पत्र तत्काल गेहूं वितरण करवाया जाए

छबड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपखंड के नवाबगंज व बरौनी सहित अन्य गांवों के ग्रामीणों ने मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखकर राशन डीलर को सस्पेंड करने, दीपावली के समय खाद्य सामग्री वितरण करवाने तथा सरपंच भवानी शंकर मालव के खिलाफ दर्ज मुकदमे को निरस्त कराए जाने की मांग की है।

जानकारी के अनुसार ग्रामीणों ने मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत को पत्र लिखकर बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत कड़ैयानोहर में राशन डीलर घांसीलाल व गोपाललाल हैं। घांसीलाल ने चार माह के गेहूं ग्रामीणों को न देकर खुर्दबुर्द कर दिए थे। शिकायत के बाद इसे निलंबित कर दिया था। इसका कार्यभार गोपाल लाल डीलर को दे दिया।

नौ माह से खाद्य सामग्री वितरण का कार्य अच्छा चल रहा था, लेकिन डीएसओ की ओर से निलंबित डीलर घांसीलाल को बहाल कर दिया गया।

साथ ही ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि जनता के तीन सौ क्विंटल गेहूं खाने वाले डीलर के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज है, लेकिन रुपए लेकर उसे बहाल कर दिया गया। पोस मशीन गोपाललाल के पास थी, जो उसने चार दिन पूर्व घांसीलाल को दे दी।

घांसीलाल पोस मशीन से वितरण नहीं कर रहा है एवं गोपाल लाल ने लोगों को खाद्य सामग्री वितरण करने से मना कर दिया है। ग्रामीणों ने मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखकर तत्काल गेहूं दिलवाले, राशन डीलर घांसीलाल को बर्खास्त करने एवं सरपंच भवानीशंकर मालव पर दर्ज मामले को निरस्त करने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें