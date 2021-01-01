पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सोशल मीडिया पर हथियार लहराते हुए फोटो वायरल करना पड़ा भारी, दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

छबड़ाएक घंटा पहले
बारां. अवैध हथियारों के साथ गिरफ्तार किए गए दोनों आरोपी। - Dainik Bhaskar
बारां. अवैध हथियारों के साथ गिरफ्तार किए गए दोनों आरोपी।

सोशल मीडिया पर हथियार लहराते हुए फोटो वायरल करना दो युवकों को भारी पड़ा गया। पुलिस ने बापचा थानाक्षेत्र में कार्रवाई करते हुए दो आरोपियों को अवैध हथियारों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। एसपी विनीत कुमार बंसल ने बताया कि 27 जनवरी को थाना बापचा पर सूचना मिली थी कि सेमली निवासी विमल कुमार मीणा व सोनू लोधा ने सोशल मीडिया पर हथियारों के साथ फोटो वायरल कर रखा है, जिससे क्षेत्र के लोगों में भय व्याप्त है।

थाना बापचा में आरोपियों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया। मामले की जांच छबड़ा थानाधिकारी रामानंद यादव को दी गई। एसपी बंसल ने एएसपी विजय स्वर्णकार के निर्देशन में छबड़ा डीएसपी ओमेंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में छबड़ा सीआई रामानंद यादव एवं जिला साइबर सेल बारां की तकनीकी टीम का गठन कर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू की। कार्रवाई के दौरान पुलिस टीम में छबड़ा थानाधिकारी रामानंद यादव, बापचा एएसआई राधेश्याम सुमन, सायबर सैल हैड़ कांस्टेबल सत्येंद्र सिंह, कांस्टेबल ओमेश, रणवीर, यदुवीर, गजेंद्र, किशोर मौजूद रहे।

टीम में ये भी रहे शामिल

सेमली के पछारी के जंगल से पकड़े आरोपी, दो अवैध बंदूक भी जब्त

एसपी बंसल ने बताया कि गठित टीम को मुखबिर व तकनीकी सहायता से पता लगा कि दोनों आरोपी ग्राम सेमली के पठारी जंगल में हैं। इस पर पुलिस टीम ने गोपनीय तरीके से दबिश दी। जहां से सेमली निवासी आरोपी विमल कुमार व सोनू लोधा को सेमली के पठारी जंगल में लगी ट्यूबवैल के पास से गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके कब्जे से बिना अनुज्ञापत्र के 12 बोर का अद्दा व टोपीदार बंदूक जब्त की गई है। आरोपियों से जब्तशुदा हथियारोें के स्त्रोत के बारे मेें अनुसंधान जारी है। एसपी ने बताया कि बारां पुलिस की अवैध हथियारों के विरुद्ध आगे भी कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।

