54.68 प्रतिशत हुआ मतदान:चौमहला में 54.68 प्रतिशत हुआ मतदान

चौमहला4 घंटे पहले
चौमहला-गंगधार कस्बे सहित क्षेत्र में सोमवार को पंचायत राज चुनाव शांति पूर्ण रूप से सम्पन्न हुए। चौमहला में 54.68 व गंगधार में 62.54 व कुंडला में 62.61 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। कस्बे में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति के लिए मतदान केंद्रों पर सुबह से मतदान शुरू हुआ। सुबह से ही मतदान धीमा रहा। चौमहला में 7834 मतदाताओं में से 4284 मतदाताओं ने अपने मत का उपयोग किया। गंगधार कस्बे में 3930 मतदाताओं में से 2458 मतदाताओं ने अपने मत का प्रयोग किया। कुंडला में 3133 मतदाताओं में से 1964 मतदाताओं ने मत का प्रयोग किया। कोविड महामारी के कारण प्रशासन सख्त रहा। मतदान केंद्रों के 200 मीटर परिधि क्षेत्र में व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठान बंद रखवाए गए। जगह-जगह पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। दोनों पार्टियों के कार्यकर्ता सुबह से चुनाव में लगे रहे, फिर भी मतदान का प्रतिशत कम रहा। क्षेत्र के गांव लाखाखेड़ी परमार के लोगों ने गांव से बर्डियालाखा तक की सड़क नहीं बनने से मतदान नहीं किया।

