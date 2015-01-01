पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:डग : पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के 63 व जिला परिषद सदस्यों के 8 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य ईवीएम में लाॅक

डग4 घंटे पहले
पंचायत समिति डग में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य पदों के लिए मतदान हुआ। यहां जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 1 से 4 तक चार वार्ड हैं। इसी तरह पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 25 वार्ड हैं। यहां पर 63.92 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई है। अपने जनप्रतिनिधियों को चुनने के लिए मतदाता सुबह से ही घरों से बाहर निकले। महिलाओं ने भी चूल्हा-चौका छोड़कर मतदान करना जरूरी समझा। हालांकि सुबह 7.30 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक मतदान की काफी धीमी गति रही। उसके बाद हर केंद्र पर मतदाताओं की भीड़ दिखाई दी। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए कई केंद्रों पर गोले बनाए हुए थे, ताकि वोटर उचित दूरी पर खड़े रहें। डग पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 170 बूथों पर मतदान हुआ। यहां पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के कुल 63 और जिला परिषद सदस्यों के 8 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद हुआ है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में मतदाताओं को मतदान केंद्रों तक पहुंचाने के लिए काफी वाहन लगाए गए। शाम को जिला परिषद सीईओ रामजीवन मीणा और बीडीओ भानुप्रताप सिंह हाड़ा ने मतदान केंद्रों का जायजा लिया।सबसे ज्यादा तिसाई में और सबसे कम वोटिंग पाडलिया में डग पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में सबसे अधिक वोटिंग तिसाई ग्राम पंचायत में हुई। यहां पर 84.69 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई है, जबकि सबसे कम वोटिंग पाडलिया ग्राम पंचायत में हुई है। यहां पर 45.85 फीसदी लोग ही वोट डालने पहुंच पाए।

ईवीएम खराब हुई, कुछ देर बंद रही वोटिंग: डग. पंचायत समिति के बूथ संख्या 147 में ईवीएम में तकनीकी खराबी आई। इसके चलते मतदान काफी देर तक प्रभावित रहा। सूचना मिलने पर बीडीओ, जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट जायजा लेने मौके पर पहुंचे। काफी देर बाद ईवीएम को सही करवाया गया। तब जाकर मतदान शुरू हो पाया।उन्हैल में 65.62 फीसदी वोटिंग: उन्हैल. कस्बे सहित पूरे क्षेत्र में पंचायतीराज चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण सम्पन्न हुए। उन्हैल ग्राम पंचायत के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल परिसर में सुबह साढ़े सात बजे से उन्हैल पंचायत के पांच बूथों पर मतदान शुरू हुआ, जो शाम पांच बजे तक चला। ग्राम पंचायत उन्हैल में कुल 65.62 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई है। इस बार मतदाताओं में वोटिंग के प्रति काफी कम उत्साह दिखाई दिया।

