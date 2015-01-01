पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाल संरक्षण समिति गठित:देई के पीपल्या गांव में बाल संरक्षण समिति गठित

देई4 घंटे पहले
ग्राम राज्य विकास और प्रशिक्षण संस्थान व चाइल्ड लाइन संस्था के समन्वयक श्योजीलाल कहार के निर्देश पर पीपल्या गांव में शुक्रवार को सरपंच विनोदकुमार जैन की अध्यक्षता में बाल संरक्षण समिति गठित की गई।टीम काउंसलर संजना शर्मा ने बच्चों से जुड़े मुद्दों बालश्रम, व्यक्तित्व विकास, भिक्षावृत्ति, शोषण पालनहार और शिक्षा से वंचित बच्चों के विषय में विस्तार से चर्चा की और कुछ सुझाव दिए।बच्चों से जुड़ी समस्याओं के बारे में जानकारी मिलने पर चाइल्ड लाइन टीम शीघ्र समाधान कराएगी। टीम सदस्य अभिषेक दाधीच ने बच्चाें और ग्रामीणाें को चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1098 और गुड टच बैड टच के बारे में विस्तार से समझाया। इस दौरान उपसरपंच सुमित्राबाई, पंचायत सहायक राजेंद्र कुम्हार, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता गीताबाई, विमला मीणा, गंगाबाई, हंसा गुर्जर, कांता मीणा, कौशल्या, मैना, सीमा, कृष्णाबाई, वार्डपंच रामफूल प्रजापत, देवकिशन एवं स्टाफ सदस्य मौजूद रहे।बच्चाें के मसले हल कराएगी चाइल्ड लाइन टीमनमाना रोड. रामगंजबालाजी ग्राम पंचायत में बाल संरक्षण समिति की बैठक सरपंच रामलाल सैनी की अध्यक्षता हुई। समन्वयक श्योजीलाल कहार ने बच्चों से जुड़े मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। बच्चों से जुड़ी समस्याओं का चाइल्ड लाइन टीम ने शीघ्र समाधान कराने का दावा किया। टीम सदस्य गिरिजा दाधीच ने चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1098 और गुड टच बैड टच के बारे में समझाया। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी रानूसिंह, पंचायत सहायक व आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

