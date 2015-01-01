पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देई4 घंटे पहले
आबकारी व देई पुलिस ने मंगलवार को संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए क्षेत्र के मोतीपुरा, पीपल्या व खानिका गांव से 20 बोतल अवैध हथकड़ शराब बरामद की।साथ ही 3 हजार लीटर वाश को नष्ट किया। आबकारी निरोधक दल नैनवां के प्रहराधिकारी रामसहाय नरेड़ा ने बताया कि अतिरिक्त आबकारी आयुक्त जोन कोटा एवं जिला आबकारी अधिकारी मनोजकुमार बिस्सा के निर्देशन में आबकारी वृत्त नैनवां में अति संवेदनशील गांव मोतीपुरा, पीपल्या व खानिका में अवैध शराब बरामद व वाश नष्ट करने के साथ ही चार अभियोग दर्ज किए। जिसमें दो को मौके से गिरफ्तार किया एवं दो आरोपी फरार हो गए। कार्रवाई में आबकारी निरीक्षक माधाराम मेघवाल, देई थानाधिकारी नारायणराम बेगड़ मय पुलिस जाब्ता व आबकारी निरोधक दल बूंदी-नैनवां शामिल रहे।

