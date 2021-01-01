पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का टीका:स्वास्थ्यकर्मियाें ने उत्साह से लगवाया कोरोना का टीका

देई
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्थानीय सीएचसी पर कोविड वैक्सीन टीकाकरण अभियान प्रभारी डॉ. ललितकिशोर मीणा, थानाधिकारी सत्यनारायण गुर्जर व सरपंच राजकुमार मीणा ने शुरू किया। पहला टीका आयुष डाॅ. दीपक शर्मा काे लगाया।ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ डॉ. जितेंद्र सेहरा व डब्ल्यूएचओ डॉ. राजेश जैन ने हेल्थ वर्कर्स का हौसला बढ़ाया। डॉ. नेहा कंजोलिया, डॉ. शैफाली जैन, डॉ. मृत्युंजयसिंह, नर्सिंगकर्मी, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, आशा सहयोगिनी, सहायिका, साथिन, स्वास्थ्य मित्र मौजूद रहे। टीकाकर्मी को कोई साइड इफेक्ट्स सामने नहीं आया। 100 से अधिक हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लगाए। प्रभारी डॉ. मीणा ने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन की हमारी तैयारियां पूर्ण थी। पहले दिन शत-प्रतिशत लक्ष्य पूरा किया गया।लाखेरी| सरकारी अस्पताल में पहले दिन पहली पंक्ति के 100 कोविड वाॅरियर्स का टीकाकरण होना था। इसकी एवज में आंगनबाड़ी, आशाओं व स्टाफ के साथ 75 कर्मचारियों को टीके लगाए।नैनवां| सीएचसी प्रभारी डाॅ. एसएल मीना ने बताया कि तीसरे दिन नैनवां, जजावर व बामनगांव सेक्टर के 108 हेल्थ वर्कर के कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया गया। एसडीएम श्योराम ने टीकाकरण का जायजा लिया।देई| स्थानीय सीएचसी में तीसरे दिन सोमवार को कोरोना का 132 जनों को टीकाकरण हुआ। इनमें चिकित्साकर्मी, आशा सहयोगिनी व कार्यकर्ता 107 महिला व 25 पुरुषों के टीके लगाए। टीकाकरण में डॉ. सुरेन्द्र मीणा, नर्सिगकर्मी मुराद अली, लीलावती गोचर ने सेवाएं दी।

