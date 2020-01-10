पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अतिक्रमण:वन भूमि पर अतिक्रमण करने वालों पर कार्रवाई नहीं

देई13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बेशकीमती वन भूमि पर अतिक्रमण का प्रयास करने के लिए जेसीबी चलाकर पेड़-पौधों को तहस-नहस करने के बाद अब लोग लकड़ियों को ले जाने में लगे हुए हैं।पेड़-पौधों से आच्छादित वन भूमि खाली दिखाई दे रही है। वन विभाग की करीब पांच से आठ बीघा भूमि पर रात में जेसीबी चलाकर अतिक्रमण की नीयत से पेड़-पौधों को तहस-नहस कर दिया था। अब लोग उन लकड़ियों को चुनकर घर पर ले जा रहे हैं। वन विभाग ने मामला तो दर्ज कर लिया, लेकिन अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। इधर, ग्रामीणों ने वन विभाग की भूमि पर अतिक्रमण पर वन विभाग की मिलीभगत का आरोप लगाया है। उधर, नैनवां रेंजर डीएस चुडावत ने बताया कि मंगलवार को बूंदी से उच्चाधिकारी सहित जाब्ता बुलाया है। देई थानाधिकारी को भी जाब्ते के लिए लिखित में दे दिया है। अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी और मौके पर जितनी भी जमीन पर पत्थर होंगे उन्हें हटाकर प्लाटेंशन करवा जाएगा, जो लोग लकड़िया लेकर जा रहे उनके लिए नाका प्रभारी से जानकारी ली जाएगी।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें