पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हत्या की वजह:सोशल मीडिया पर लड़की के नाम से फेक आईडी बनाकर बुलाया गला दबाकर हत्या की, पहचान मिटाने के लिए चेहरे पर डाला तेजाब

हरनावदाशाहजी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्य आरोपी को शक था कि रोजगार सहायक के उसकी पूर्व प्रेमिका से थे संबंध
  • 22 अक्टूबर को सालरखोह के जंगल में हुई थी हत्या, एक दिन बाद बरामद हुआ था शव

थाना क्षेत्र के सालरखोह में रोजगार सहायक की हत्या के सनसनीखेज मामले का गुरुवार को खुलासा हुआ। वारदात में एक नाबालिग सहित पांच आरोपी शामिल थे। पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि मुख्य आरोपी ने उसकी पुरानी प्रेमिका से रोजगार सहायक के साथ संबंध होने के संदेह में हत्या की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। पूरे प्रकरण को शातिराना ढंग से अंजाम दिया गया। मुख्य आरोपी ने करीब 20 दिन पहले सोशल मीडिया पर लड़की के नाम से फेक आईडी बनाकर रोजगार सहायक से चैट करना शुरू कर दिया। प्लानिंग कर सालरखोह के जंगल में मिलने के बहाने से बुलाया। वहां साथियों के साथ मिलकर गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। सबूत मिटाने की नीयत से चेहरे पर तेजाब डाल दिया। पुलिस ने मास्टर माइंड सहित चार आरोपियों को हिरासत में ले लिया है।एसपी डॉ. रवि ने बताया कि हरनावदाशाहजी थाने पर 23 अक्टूबर को भरोसी बाई ने रिपोर्ट दी थी कि उसका पति दौलतराम हरनावदाशाहजी में रोजगार सहायक का कार्य करता था। उसका पति 22 अक्टूबर को शाम को 7 बजे जानकीलाल अध्यापक के साथ घर से निकले थे, जो अभी तक वापस नहीं आए। उनके एक मोबाइल पर घंटी जा रही है, दूसरा मोबाइल बंद है। तलाश के दौरान अगले दिन 12 बजे के करीब दौलतराम की लाश सालरखोह के जंगल में मिली। मृतक दौलतराम के शरीर को जलाने के लिए उसके शरीर पर तेजाब डालकर पहचान मिटाने व सबूतों को नष्ट करने का प्रयास किया गया था। मृतक की पत्नी भरोसी बाई ने हत्या का संदेह जताते हुए रिपोर्ट दी, जिस पर हत्या का प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की।

शातिराना हरकत... सोशल मीडिया पर फेक आईडी से चैटिंग शुरू की और जंगल में बुलाया

जांच में सामने आया कि चार साल पहले सालरखोह निवासी रामस्वरूप लोधा एक लड़की को बहला-फुसलाकर भगा ले गया था। इसका मामला बापचा थाने में दर्ज हुआ था। इसमें रामस्वरूप को 10 साल की सजा हुई थी, लेकिन अपील के कारण आरोपी ढाई साल बाद जेल से जमानत पर छूट कर आया। जेल से बाहर आने के बाद रामस्वरूप लोधा ने फिर से उस लड़की से संपर्क करना चाहा, लेकिन लड़की ने उसे कोई तवज्जो नहीं दी। रामस्वरूप को शंका थी कि वह लड़की रोजगार सहायक दौलतराम के संपर्क में है। इस कारण रामस्वरूप लोधा ने दौलतराम को रास्ते से हटाने की योजना बनाई। दौलतराम से संपर्क करने के लिए उसने किसी लड़की के नाम से सोशल मीडिया पर चैटिंग करना शुरू किया। इस कारण दौलतराम आकर्षित होकर चैटिंग करने लगा। रामस्वरूप ने योजनाबद्ध तरीके से चैटिंग कर 22 अक्टूबर की रात 8 बजे दौलतराम को सालरखोह के जंगल में बुलाया। दौलतराम ने सालरखोह जाने के लिए मास्टर जानकीलाल कारपेंटर से कहा तथा उसकी मोटरसाइकिल से सालरखोह के लिए रवाना हो गए। दौलतराम ने जानकीलाल से चैटिंग की बात छुपाकर सालरखोह गांव से पहले ही खाळ में फ्रेश होने की कहकर जानकीलाल की मोटरसाइकिल से उतर गया। जैसे ही दौलतराम मोटरसाइकिल से उतरकर खाळ की तरफ गया तो रामस्वरूप लोधा व अन्य आरोपियों ने उसे दबोच लिया, जो पहले से ही घात लगाकर बैठे हुए थे। आरोपियों ने दौलतराम को दबोचते ही गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी और सबूत नष्ट करने के लिए उसका स्मार्ट फोन ले लिया। पहचान छुपाने के लिए चेहरे पर तेजाब डालकर जला दिया और मौके से फरार हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें