किसानों को हर रोज मिल सकेगी दिन में 3 फेज:दबलाना को मिला अतिरिक्त पावर ट्रांसफार्मर, हिंडौली को भी जल्द मिलेगा, अब किसानों को हर रोज मिल सकेगी दिन में 3 फेज बिजली

हिंडौली3 घंटे पहले
बिजली के लोड की समस्या को देखते हुए राज्य विद्युत प्रसारण निगम द्वारा हिंडौली व दबलाना के 132 जीएसएस पर अतिरिक्त पावर ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने की कार्ययोजना तैयार की थी।इसके तहत बुधवार को दबलाना में 25 करोड़ की लागत का अतिरिक्त पावर ट्रांसफार्मर पहुंच गया है, जो जल्द ही शिफ्ट होकर शुरू हो जाएगा। वहीं, हिंडाैली में एक पखवाड़े के अंदर अतिरिक्त पावर ट्रांसफार्मर मिल जाएगा, जिसकी शिफ्टिंग होते ही क्षेत्र के किसानों को अब दिन में भी थ्री फेज बिजली मिलना शुरू हो जाएगी। खेल राज्यमंत्री अशोक चांदना द्वारा क्षेत्र में आ रही बिजली समस्या को देखते हुए बीते दिनों राज्य विद्युत प्रसारण निगम के सीएमडी से वार्ता की थी। जिसमें उन्होंने हिंडाैली में आ रही लोड की समस्या के बारे में बताया। इस पर सीएमडी ने दबलाना में 132 जीएसएस पर स्वीकृत एडिशनल पावर ट्रांसफार्मर जल्द लगवाने का आश्वासन दिया था। बुधवार को यह ट्रांसफार्मर दबलाना पहुंच गया। हिंडौली के 132 जीएसएस पर एक्स्ट्रा पावर ट्रांसफार्मर भी एक पखवाड़े में जल्दी ही लगवाया जाएगा। मैं क्षेत्र के किसानों को दिन में थ्री फेज व आमजन को दिन व रात पर्याप्त बिजली मिले, इसके लिए हमेशा प्रयासरत रहा हूं। मैंने राजस्थान राज्य विद्युत प्रसारण निगम व जयपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम अधिकारियों से बात कर हिंडौली क्षेत्र में बिजली की आपूर्ति सुचारू व व्यवस्थित करने के बारे में बात की थी, जल्द ही में पर्याप्त पावर ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने को कहा था। इसके तहत दबलाना में तो पर्याप्त पावर का ट्रांसफार्मर आ गया। हिंडौली में भी जल्द आ जाएगा।-अशोक चांदना, खेल राज्यमंत्री

