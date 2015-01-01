पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेनिंग:महिलाओं काे आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए दी फल-सब्जियाें की ट्रेनिंग

हिंडौली11 मिनट पहले
कस्बे में वन विभाग की नर्सरी में शनिवार को आयोजित कार्यशाला में पोषण, स्वास्थ्य व स्वरोजगार पर चर्चा की गई। फाउंडेशन द्वारा हिंडौली रेंज में ग्रामीणों को अपने घर के आसपास ही सब्जियां, फल, औषधिवाले पाैधे लगाने, ऑक्सीजन प्लांट्स लगाने-संभालने का प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है।

इसमें घर से निकलने वाले वेस्ट पानी से सिंचाई, घर से निकलने वाले सब्जियों के छिलकों और दूसरे कचरे का खाद के तौर पर उपयोग किया जा रहा है। ग्रामीणों को मैं भारत महिला अरबन सहयोग समूह से जोड़ा गया है।

फाउंडेशन के संस्थापक अध्यक्ष रितेश शर्मा के अनुसार कोरोनाकाल में ग्रामीण इलाकों में छोटे बच्चों, गर्भवती महिलाओं, बुजुर्ग और बीमार व्यक्तियों को आवश्यक पौष्टिक भोजन नहीं मिल पा रहा है। इसका मुख्य कारण ग्रामीणों की उपलब्धता अनुसार भोजन पर निर्भरता है। इसमें देशी तकनीक-कौशल के इस्तेमाल से महिलाओं के लिए आर्थिक माॅडल बनाया है।

इसमें ग्रामीणों को अपने घर में ही पौष्टिक भोजन मिलेगा। महिला अरबन सहयोग समूह के साथ रोजगार के अवसर मिलेंगे। विदित रहे, देश में 58.6 प्रतिशत बच्चे एनीमिया पीड़ित हैं, जबकि 38 फीसदी बच्चे कुपोषण के कारण कम हाइट के हैं। 36 प्रतिशत बच्चों का वजन उनकी उम्र से कम हैं। ग्राम रूट्स के माध्यम से बच्चों में कुपोषण और गर्भवती महिलाओं में एनीमिया को दूर किए जाने का उद्देश्य है।

ग्राम रूट्स में पपीते, आम, सहजन, पालक, शलजम, टमाटर, अमरूद, धनिया, तोरई, लौकी, कद्दू, मैथी, बथुआ, अश्वगंधा, पोदिना, एलोविरा, तुलसी औषधीय पौधे एवं ऑक्सीजन प्लांट्स लगाकर उन्हें विकसित किया जाएगा। रेंजर विष्णु गुप्ता ने ग्राम रूट्स की कार्यशाला काे क्षेत्रहित में बताया। कहा कि ग्रामीण महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनने के अवसर मिल सकते हैं।

सचिव खुशबू और कन्वीनर शालिनी ने दिए ये सुझाव: महिला अरबन सहयोग समूह की सचिव खुशबू शर्मा के अनुसार हम प्रकृति के संरक्षण के साथ ग्रामीण महिलाओं द्वारा उगाए हुए प्रोडक्ट को शहरों तक पहुंचा स्वच्छ वायु-पौष्टिक भोजन के उद्देश्य को साकार करने के साथ ग्रामीण महिलाओं को रोजगार दिलाने के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। महिलाओं को परिवार के उत्तम स्वास्थ्य-स्वरोजगार के लिए प्रेरित-प्रशिक्षित किया जा रहा है।

महिलाओं द्वारा बनाए गए प्राॅडक्ट को हमारे ग्रुप द्वारा शहरों में भिजवाकर आर्थिक रूप से सक्षम बनाने में सहायता की जा रही है। समूह की कन्वीनर शालिनी खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि यह आजीविका दिलवाने का प्रयास है। ग्रामीणों को रोजगार के साथ पौष्टिक तथ्यों की उपलब्धता के लिए कार्यशाला की गई है, जिसके लिए शहरी महिलाओं के सहयोग से परियोजना को स्वपोषित करने के लिए प्रयासतरत हैं।

