पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना:जजावर के पास दो ट्रक भिड़े केबिन में फंसा खलासी घायल

जजावर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-148डी पर पुराने बाईपास के करीब बुधवार रात दो ट्रकों की आमने-सामने भिड़ंत में एक ट्रक का खलासी घायल हो गया। खलासी ट्रक के केबिन में फंस गया, जिसे पुलिस ने जेसीबी की सहायता से दोनों ट्रकों को अलग कर ग्रामीणाें की सहायता से घायल बाहर निकाला और 108 एंबुलेंस से उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल भिजवाया।

जानकारी के अनुसार हाइवे पर रात 8.30 बजे भूसे से भरे ट्रक और एक अन्य ट्रक में जजावर के लावड़ी मोड़ के पास आमने सामने की जोरदार भिड़ंत हो गई। भिड़ंत इतनी जोरदार हुई कि दोनों ट्रक को जेसीबी की सहायता से अलग कर खलासी को बाहर निकालना पड़ा। थानाधिकारी मुकेश यादव ने बताया कि हाइवे पर जजावर के पास दो ट्रकों की भिड़ंत की सूचना मिली थी। सूचना मिलते ही एएसआई मोहनलाल मीना शंकरलाल को जाब्ते के साथ भेजा गया।

जहां उन्होंने जेसीबी की सहायता से आपस मे फंसे ट्रकों को अलग करवाकर लोगों की सहायता से सामोता पटेलों की ढाणी जिला जयपुर निवासी अर्जुन (32) पुत्र कल्याण को घायल हो गया। थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि इस हादसे के बाद जिस ट्रक में भूसा भरा था, उसका चालक अंधेरे का फायदा उठाते हुए मौके से फरार हो गया। बाद में समरावता निवासी मालिक कजोड़ मौके पर पहुंचा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें