जीर्ण-शीर्ण हालात:शिक्षा का मंदिर जीर्ण-शीर्ण हालात में थ्री रूम सेट के कमरे पड़े हैं वीरान

जलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
गांव-गांव व ढाणियों तक कमजोर बच्चों तक शिक्षा पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से सरकार हर साल करोड़ों रुपए खर्च करती है। वहीं दूसरी और शिक्षा देने वाले शिक्षा के मंदिर वीरान हो रहे हैं।जो न तो शिक्षा विभाग को नजर आते हैं न ही सरकार को। कस्बे के गढ़ परिसर में स्थित आदर्श उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल का भवन सार-संभाल व देखरेख के अभाव में वीरान होने के साथ ही जीर्ण-शीर्ण हालात में है। स्कूल भवन की दीवारों में दरारें आने के साथ ही फर्श उखड़ा हुआ है। आदर्श उच्च प्राथमिक स्कूल 14 अगस्त वर्ष 2014 में सरकार की नीति के तहत उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल में मर्ज हो गया था। स्कूल में पर्याप्त कक्षा भवन नहीं होने से गढ़ परिसर के स्कूल में ही विद्यार्थी पढ़ते रहे। करीब डेढ़ वर्ष पूर्व उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल में भवन निर्माण होने पर तत्कालीन प्रधानाचार्य मोहम्मद मियां ने विद्यार्थियों को वहां शिफ्ट कर दिया। इसके बाद से ही उच्च प्राथमिक स्कूल का भवन वीरान हो गया। स्कूल के बाहर झाड़ियां उगी हुई हैं।स्कूल भवन में एक दर्जन कमरे बने हुए हैं। जिसमें प्रधानाध्यापक कक्ष के साथ ही छह थ्री फेज के नवनिर्मित रूम बने हुए हैं। इन कमरों के ताले नहीं लगे होने के कारण कई कमरों को ग्रामीणों ने क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिए हैं। कमरों में बनी अलमारियों की पटि्टयों को अज्ञात व्यक्ति चुराकर ले गए हैं। चार कमरों के कक्ष में ग्रामीण कचरा, पत्थर फेंकते हैं। घटिया निर्माण के चलते कमरों की दीवारों का प्लास्टर उखड़ गया है। बाहर तबारी का फर्श असामाजिक तत्व चुरा ले गए।कक्षा-कक्ष भवन बदहाल: स्कूल भवन में दो कमरे जीर्ण-शीर्ण मंदिर के पास बने हुए हैं। जिनकी दीवारों में दरारें आने के साथ ही सीलन आ रही है। नीचे का फर्श क्षतिग्रस्त है। एक कमरे में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र जरूर संचालित होता है। वहीं रियासतकाल की कचहरी भी दयनीय स्थिति में है। कांग्रेस इकाई अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम नागर व किसान कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष महावीर भाया सहित अन्य लोगों का कहना है कि इस स्कूल भवन को अन्य विभाग को दे दिया जाए तो देखरेख व सार-संभाल होने के साथ ही भवन का उपयोग भी होगा।आवासीय कॉलोनी का स्कूल भवन जर्जर: बराना रोड पर आवासीय कॉलोनी का प्राथमिक स्कूल भी सरकार की नीति के तहत वर्ष 2014 में आदर्श उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल में मर्ज होने के बाद से ही भवन के दोनों कमरे वीरान पड़े हुए हैं। भवन की चारदीवारी भी कई स्थानों से क्षतिग्रस्त हो रही है। करीब सात फीट तक चारदीवारी ढह गई है। वहीं परिसर में मवेशी विचरण करते रहते हैं। परिसर में चारों तरफ झाड़ियां उगी हुई हैं। मर्ज होने के बाद ही भवन का उपयोग नहीं होने से यह भवन जर्जर हो रहा है।^ सरकार की नीति के तहत स्कूल मर्ज हो गया था। अन्य विभाग को सौंपने के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर भिजवाएंगे। जिससे भवन की देखरेख व उपयोग हो सके।-सरोज दीक्षित, सीबीईओ

