संक्रमितों की संख्या 3483 हुई:जिले में 11 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव, झालावाड़ शहर में 5 मरीज

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अच्छी खबर यह कि अब तक 3411 मरीज रिकवर, अब 41 केस एक्टिव

जिले में कोरोना ने एक बार फिर अपना असर दिखाया है। गुरुवार को 11 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। इसमें सबसे अधिक झालावाड़ में 5 पॉजिटिव मिले है। अब जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 3483 हो गई है। अच्छी खबर यह भी है कि 3411 मरीज रिकवर भी हुए है। अब जिले में 41 ही केस एक्टिव है।सीएमएचओ डॉ. साजिद खान ने बताया कि झालावाड़ मेडिकल कॉलेज में गुरुवार को भी विभिन्न सेंटरों से आए सैंपलों की जांच की गई। इसमें 11 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। इसमें झालावाड़ में 5, झालरापाटन व बकानी में दो-दो, भवानीमंडी व अकलेरा में एक-एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिन स्थानों पर नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है, वहां प्रशासन द्वारा कोविड किट, दवाइयां सेनेटाइजर आदि पहुंचाया जा रहा है। जिले में तीन दिनों से कोविड मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। मंगलवार को 4, बुधवार को 6 व गुरुवार को 11 कोरोना संक्रमित सामने आए है।

