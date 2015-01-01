पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायती राज चुनाव 2020:20 वीडियोग्राफर से रखी जाएगी बूथों पर निगरानी, 98137 वोटर करेंगे 27 ग्राम पंचायतों पर मतदान

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के जनपद व जिला परिषद के चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासन पूरी तरह तैयारी में लगा हुआ है। प्रशासन ने शांतिपूर्ण मतदान को करवाने को लेकर अतिरिक्त तैयारी कर ली है।

उपखंड अधिकारी ने बताया की शांतिपूर्ण मतदान को लेकर प्रशासन क्षेत्र में हर तरह की गतिविधियों पर पैनी नजर रखे हुए हैं। जिसके लिए पुलिस व प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए है। साथ ही अतिसंवेदनशील बूथों पर विशेष नजर रखने के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा अतिरिक्त पुलिस जाब्ता तैनात किया जाएगा एवं केन्द्रों की वीडियोग्राफी भी कराई जाएगी।

7 संवेदन व 4 अतिसंवेदनशील मतदान केन्द्र घोषित

एसडीएम ने बताया कि ने बताया कि 27 ग्राम पंचायतों के 133 पोलिंग बूथों पर मतदान करवाया जाएगा। जिनमें 7 संवेदन व 4 अतिसंवेदनशील मतदान केन्द्र घोषित किए गए है। क्रिटिकल मतदान केन्द्रों पर सुरक्षा के लिए विशेष जाब्ता तैनात होगा एवं मतदान केन्द्रों की वीडियोग्राफी भी कराई जाएगी। जिनके लिए 20 फोटो ग्राफर मौजूद रहेंगे। 27 नवंबर को भवानीमंडी पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 133 पोलिंग बूथों पर 98 हजार 137 मतदाता अपने मत का प्रयोग करेंगे।

जिसको लेकर प्रशासनिक अधिकारी मीटिंग और मतदान केंद्र के निरीक्षण में लगे हुए हैं। इस बार पंचायत समिति भवानीमंडी के पंचायत सदस्यों के 21 जनपद सदस्य व 3 जिला परिषद के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। एसडीएम ने बताया कि 133 मतदान केंद्रों पर कुल 98 हजार 137 मतदाता भाग लेंगे। जिनमें कुल 49 हजार 648 पुरुष एवं 48489 महिलाएं मतदाता शामिल हैं।

वोटरों को लुभाने की शुरू हुई मान मनुहार

भवानीमंडी पंचायत समिति के 27 ही ग्राम पंचायतों के कुल 21 वार्डों में चुनाव 27 नवंबर को होगा। जिनमें कुल नामांकन प्रक्रिया खत्म होने के बाद कुल 42 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। वहीं आवर के वार्ड 11 से निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुके रोड सिंह परमार के विजय हासिल होने के बाद कुल 20 ही वार्डों पर चुनाव होंगे। जिसको लेकर प्रत्याशियों ने लोगों ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के वोटरों से जनसंपर्क शुरू कर दिया है।

