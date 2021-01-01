पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:20 सेंटरों पर 2027 का रजिस्ट्रेशन, 1099 ने ही लगवाया टीका

झालावाड़3 घंटे पहले
  • सेंटर बढ़ने पर वैक्सीन लगवाने वालों की संख्या भी बढ़ी अब 54.21% हुई, जबकि एक दिन पहले थी 41%

जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन में सेंटर बढ़ने के बाद टीका लगवाने की संख्या में भी कुछ हद तक इजाफा हुआ है। हालांकि अभी भी वैक्सीन लगवाने में हेल्थ वर्कर पीछे हट रहे हैं। सोमवार को 54.21 प्रतिशत हेल्थ वर्करों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा सोमवार को वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 10 और सेंटर बढ़ाए गए थे। यानी, 20 सेंटरों पर वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। सुबह के समय वैक्सीन लगवाने वालों की संख्या कम थी, लेकिन बाद में इसमें इजाफा हुआ। सोमवार को जिले में 20 सेंटरों पर 1099 हेल्थ वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई, जबकि एक दिन पहले तो वैक्सीनेशन केवल 42 प्रतिशत ही था। जिन सेंटरों पर हेल्थ वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगवानी थी, उसकी सूचना संबंधित वर्कर को पहले ही एसएमएस और फोन के द्वारा दी जा चुकी थी।अब 28 सेंटरों पर होगा टीकाकरण: सीएमएचओ डॉ. साजिद खान ने बताया कि राजस्थान सरकार एवं निदेशालय चिकित्सा विभाग से प्राप्त निर्देशानुसार बुधवार को जिले में 28 सेंटरों पर हेल्थ केयर वर्कर को कोरोना का टीका लगाया जाएगा।

इन सेंटरों पर हुआ टीकाकरण जिले में सोमवार को हुए कोरोना टीकाकरण में कुल टीकाकरण 1099 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर का किया गया। जबकि 2027 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर को सूचित किया गया था। टीकाकरण केंद्र मेडिकल कॉलेज झालावाड़ में 27, सीएचसी अकलेरा में 60, रायपुर में 15, भवानीमंड़ी में 63, शहरी पीएचसी धनवाड़ा में 31, सेटेलाइट हॉस्पिटल झालरापाटन में 81, सीएचसी सुनेल में 74, बकानी में 43, खानपुर में 58, डग में 76, चौमेहला में 68, जनाना हॉस्पिटल 1 में 23, जनाना हॉस्पिटल 2 में 50, सीएचसी सा रोला में 67, मनोहरथाना में 69, रटलाई में 74, पिडावा में 58, धर्मशाला पिडावा में 57 व पीएचसी घाटोली में 76 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर को कोरोना का टीका लगाया गया। अब तक कुल 2919 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर को कोरोना का टीका लगाया गया है।

मनोहरथाना सीएचसी पर 71 हेल्थ वर्करों को लगा टीका मनोहरथाना. मनोहरथाना सीएचसी को सोमवार को कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर बनाया गया। इसके बाद यहां हेल्थ वर्करों को टीका लगाना प्रारंभ किया गया। पहले दिन 71 जनों को टीका लगाया गया। ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ सत्यवीर सिंह ने बताया कि सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पहली बार कोरोना का वैक्सीनेशन टीकाकरण किया गया। इसमें 71 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने उत्साह के साथ टीके लगवाए। डॉ. प्रदीप सिंह ने बताया कि प्रथम टीका कमलेश साहू ने लगवाया टीकाकरण के बाद सभी स्वास्थ्यकर्मी अच्छा महसूस कर रहे हैं। वैक्सीनेशन टीम में ग्रेसी एएनएम, एएनएम मीना, शेखावत अली, मोइन खान, गोविंद लोधा आदि का सहयोग रहा।

पिड़ावा में दो स्थानों पर 114 लोगों के टीके लगाए पिड़ावा. शहर में दो स्थानों पर कोरोना वेक्सीनेशन शुरू किया गया। इसमें 114 लोगों के कोरोना टीके लगाए गए। सीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. पवन पाटीदार ने बताया कि कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने की शुरुआत की गई। पहले चिकित्सा कर्मियों के वैक्सीन लगाई गई। पहली वैक्सीन देवबाई को लगाई गई। शहर में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र व स्वास्थ्य केंद्र की धर्मशाला में वेक्सीनेशन किया गया। पहले दिन 114 लोगों को वैक्सीन दी गई। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में 58 व धर्मशाला में 56 हेल्थ वर्करों के वैक्सीन लगाई गई। वेक्सीनेशन के दौरान बीसीएमओ अंकुर सोमानी, ब्लॉक प्रोग्रामर शरद शर्मा, दीपक कारपेंटर मौजूद रहे।

