जानलेवा सिटी फोरलेन:5 किमी में ही 4 एक्सीडेंट जोन, हर दिन हादसा

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • भास्कर के लिए तीन रिटायर्ड इंजीनियर्स ने बताई एनएच-52 पर एक्सीडेंटल जोन की खामियां व समाधान
  • तीन साल में 61 दुर्घटनाएं, 15 मौतें, 57 घायल, ऐसे जानें चारों एक्सीडेंटल जाेन के बारे में

इसे रोड इंजीनियरिंग की खामी ही कहेंगे कि यहां 8 किमी के सिटी फोरलेन के 5 किमी हिस्से में 4 मौत के एक्सीडेंटल जोन हैं। यहां पिछले तीन सालों में 61 दुर्घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। इन दुर्घटनाओं में 15 लोगों की जान गई जबकि 57 लोग घायल हो गए।

शहर को 126 करोड़ से चमचमाता हुआ सिटी फोरलेन तो मिला, लेकिन इसकी डिजाइन में ऐसी खामियां रख दी गईं, जिनसे लगातार दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हैं। कहीं 45 डिग्री का अंधा मोड है तो कहीं चौराहे दुर्घटना क्षेत्र बन गए हैं। इस मार्ग पर गिंदौर रोड, एसबीआई चौराहा,पशु अस्पताल तिराहा और कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र तिराहा शामिल है। पुलिस ने भी ब्लैक स्पॉट घोषित कर दिया है। भास्कर ने तीन वरिष्ठ सेवानिवृत्त इंजीनियर्स एसपी गोयल, कुबेर सिंह देवडा और ओम प्रकाश श्रृंगी से इस रोड के एक्सीडेंटल जोन की रिपोर्टिंग करवाई।

एक्सीडेंट जोन में ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लगवाएंगे
^एक्सपर्ट ने एक्सीडेंटल जोन बताए हैं। एसबीआई चौराहा में कर्व ठीक करने प्राइवेट भूमियां अधिगृहित होतीं जो संभव नहीं थीं, लेकिन इसके लिए तखमीना बनाएंगे। चारों जोन में ट्रैफिक सिग्नल व रंबल स्ट्रीप और संकेतक के प्वाईंट तय कर प्रस्ताव भेजेंगे।
जीपी महावर, एक्सईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी,एनएच खंड झालावाड़

भास्कर एक्सपर्ट पैनल ने बताई एनएच की यह खामियां-समाधान

1.एसपी गोयल, रिटायर्ड पीडब्ल्यूडी एक्सईएन
यह है खामी: सिटी फोरलेन पर दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हैं। इसका बडा कारण यहां निजी भूमियों का अधिगृहण नहीं हो पाने से एसबीआई चौराहे पर सिटीफोरलेन पर 45 डिग्री का कर्व बना है। यह कर्व अंधे मोड की तरह है। इसी तरह गायत्री मंदिर के आगे तिराहे पर दो डिवाइडरों के बीच में काफी अधिक जगह छूटी हुई है।
समाधान: खंडिया चौराहे पर ट्रैफिक लाइट लगनी चाहिए इससे यहां दुर्घटनाओं में विराम लग जाएगा।
2. कुबेर सिंह देवड़ा, रि. इंजी., पीडब्ल्यूडी
यह है खामी: गिंदौर तिराहे पर सबसे बड़ी खामी यह रह गई कि इस तिराहे को ट्रैफिक लोड के अनुसार डिजाइन नहीं किया गया। यहां भारी वाहनों से लेकर दुपहिया वाहनों तक की आवाजाही होती है।
समाधान: गिंदौर तिराहे पर ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लगाना जरूरी है। इसके अलावा सिटी फोरलेन के चार एक्सीडेंटल प्वाइंट पर संकेतक की कमी है। सड़क के खतरनाक प्वाइंट पर लाल रंग से पट्‌टी बनानी होगी।
3. ओम प्रकाश श्रृंगी, रिटायर्ड इंजी.
यह है खामी: गिंदौर तिराहे से लेकर कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र तिराहे तक रोड में कई खामियां हैं। जैसे कर्व को इतना बड़ा नहीं बनाना चाहिए।
समाधान: जगह जगह संकेतक लगाए जाएं। रंबल स्ट्रीप पर्याप्त हों, क्योंकि अभी रंबल स्ट्रीप की काफी कमी है।

1 गिंदौर तिराहा 35 दुर्घटनाएं, 7 मौतें
सिटी फोरलेन का गिंदौर तिराहा। यहां पर 35 दुर्घटना और 7 मौतें हो चुकी हैं।

2 सिटी फोरलेन एसबीआई बैंक चौराहा सिटी फोरलेन पर एसबीआई चौराहे पर 45 डिग्री का कर्व बना है। यह अंधा मोड है। इसी कर्व के कारण यहां पर दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं।

3 पशु अस्पताल तिराहा, 26 दुर्घटनाएं, 8 मौतें
गायत्री मंदिर क्षेत्र के तिराहे पर भी खराब इंजीनियरिंग का उदाहरण देखने को मिलता है। यहां 26 दुर्घटनाओं में 8 मौतें हो चुकी हैं।

4 कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र का तिराहा
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के नजदीक का तिराहा भी यहां बडा दुर्घटना क्षेत्र बना हुआ है। यहां हर दिन दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं।

