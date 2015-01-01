पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एंबुलेंस तैयार:दीपावली पर किसी भी समय इमरजेंसी सेवा के लिए 45 बेस एंबुलेंस तैयार

झालावाड़3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर किसी भी व्यक्ति को किसी भी समय किसी भी प्रकार की इमरजेंसी के लिए 108 व 104 एंबुलेंस संचालित प्रदाता कंपनी जीवीके ने पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। इमरजेंसी सेवाओं के लिए भी एंबुलेंस निशुल्क उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। कंपनी के भानू सोनी ने बताया कि आम दिनों की अपेक्षा दीवाली के दिनों में इमरजेंसी अधिक बढ़ जाती है। ऐसे में इमरजेंसी में तुरंत सेवा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए उनकी 108 व 104 एंबुलेंस हमेशा तैयार रहेगी। जीवन वाहिनी आपातकालीन सेंटर में कार्यरत इमरजेंसी रेस्पांस ऑफिसर्स एवं डॉक्टर किसी भी आपताकालीन स्थिति में निशुल्क एंबुलेंस सेवा देने के लिए 24 घंटे उपलब्ध हैं। झालावाड़ में कुल 45 एंबुलेंस सेवा के लिए तैयार खड़ी है। कोरोनाकाल में जिले में सस्पेक्टेड 1873 जनों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया है। इसके अलावा एक्सीडेंट, प्रसव आदि के लिए करीब 31 हजार 218 मरीजों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। जीव वाहिनी एंबुलेंस कर्मचारी फ्रंट लाइन पर घर-परिवार से दूर रहकर 24 घंटे तैनात हैं।

