53 लाख की धोखाधड़ी:टेलीकॉम कंपनी के अधिकारी बनकर की 53 लाख की धोखाधड़ी, 2 गिरफ्तार

झालावाड़3 घंटे पहले
  • खुलासा : पुलिस ने ठग गिरोह का खाेला राज, आरोपियों से 3.40 लाख जब्त

भारतीय दूरसंचार नियामक प्राधिकरण तथा टेलीकॉम कंपनी के फर्जी अधिकारी बनकर मोबाइल फोन, चैटिंग व एसएमएस से कंपनी के टावर लगाने के नाम पर 50 हजार किराए का लालच देकर 58 लाख की धोखाधड़ी करने वाले गिरोह का पुलिस ने खुलासा करते हुए दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों के पास से पुलिस ने 3 लाख 40 हजार रुपए बरामद करने के साथ 6 लाख रुपए की बैंक के माध्यम से रिकवरी भी करवाई।एसपी डॉ. किरण कंग सिद्दू ने बताया कि 13 जनवरी 2020 को कचराखेड़ी निवासी द्वारकाप्रसाद प्रजापति ने रिपोर्ट दी कि उसके पिता लक्ष्मीनारायण प्रजापति जो पेशे से अध्यापक हैं। ढाई साल पहले उनके मोबाइल पर कॉल आया जिसमें कॉल करने वाले ने खुद काे टेलीफोन रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया का अधिकारी बताकर उसके खेत में एयरटेल कंपनी का टावर लगाने व 54 हजार 900 रुपए प्रतिमाह किराया देने का झांसा दिया। परिवादी का पिता उनके झांसे में आ गया और जमीन के कागजात उन्हें दिल्ली भेज दिए। इन कागजात में कमी व नामांतरण के नाम पर पुनः पीड़ित को झांसे में ले लिया और इसके लिए 2 लाख रुपए पार्सल के जरिए दिल्ली मंगवाएं। इसके बाद से अलग-अलग नम्बरों व नाम से प्रार्थी के पास फोन करके राशि मंगवाते रहे। इसके बाद बीमा पॉलिसी के नाम पर 10 लाख रुपए और ले लिए। इस प्रकार पीड़ित इनके झांसे में आता रहा और उसके पास से आराेपियाें ने कुल 53 लाख 80 हजार रुपए वसूल लिए। इस पर रायपुर पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी का प्रकरण दर्ज किया।

पुलिस को ऐसे मिली सफलताएसपी डॉ. सिद्दू ने एएसपी राजेश यादव के निर्देशन में पिड़ावा डीएसपी धन्नाराम चौधरी के नेतृत्व में विशेष टीम का गठन किया। अनुसंधान के दौरान पीड़ित अध्यापक लक्ष्मीनारायण प्रजापति ने आरोपियों के झांसे में आकर स्वंय के पुत्र द्वारकाप्रसाद के नाम यस बैंक झालावाड़ में भी खाता संख्या 056951400005662 खुलवाकर उसका बैंक खाते के किट को बाबू ट्रेवल्स, कोटा के मार्फत आरोपी अनिरुद्ध व सुनील के नाम से पार्सल से दिल्ली भेजने की पुष्टि हुई। उक्त पार्सल का गुप्त रूप से पीछा कर दिल्ली से बदमाश तक पहुंचा जा सकता था। इसलिए बाबू ट्रेवल्स सर्विस से डिलीवरी होने वाले पार्सल की निगरानी व उसे प्राप्त करने वाले संदिग्ध को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस टीम को नई दिल्ली रवाना किया गया। इस टीम ने बाबू ट्रेवल्स के ऑफिस तीस हजारी, नई दिल्ली से पीड़ित लक्ष्मीनारायण द्वारा भेजे गए पार्सल को सुनील नाम से रिसीव करने वाले शख्स को पकड़ लिया और टीम उसे रायपुर ले आई। पूछताछ करने पर आराेपी ने खुद काे आजम खान (26) पुत्र सलीम खान पठान निवासी गुटैया बाग , लखीमपुर खीरी, उत्तरप्रदेश हाल निवासी बी-133, ट्रांजिस्ट कैम्प, गोविन्दपुरी नई दिल्ली बताया। आजम खान से पूछताछ करने पर सामने आया कि मोहम्मद रौनक अंसारी निवासी गोविंदपुरी नई दिल्ली तथा नौशाद पुत्र मुश्ताक निवासी संगम विहार नई दिल्ली हाल मुंबई के द्वारा ठगी करना सामने आया। इस पर मनोवैज्ञानिक तरीके से आजम के जरिए संपर्क कर मुख्य आराेपी रौनक अंसारी तक भी पुलिस पहुंच गई और उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इस बीच एक आराेपी नौशाद फरार हो गया, जिसकी तलाश की जा रही है। दोनों आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश कर रिमांड पर लिया गया है।

