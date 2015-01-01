पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भौतिक सत्यापन में खुली पोल:आवास लेने के लिए 6895 अपात्र भी बन गए पात्र, आवेदन किया तो अप्रूव्ड भी हो गया, भौतिक सत्यापन में खुली पोल

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इन लोगों के पहले से ही पक्के मकान थे, अब सभी अपात्रों के नाम हटाए

माल ए मुफ्त, दिल ए बेरहम... वाली कहावत यहां प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में खरी उतरती है। जिले में इस साल जब प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत लोगों को लाभ देने की बारी आई तो 6895 लोग ऐसे निकले, जो इसके पात्र ही नहीं थे, फिर भी इन्होंने इस योजना के लाभ के लिए आवेदन कर दिया। बाकायदा ग्राम सभा में इसको एप्रूव्ड भी करा लिया। जब जिला परिषद के माध्यम से इसका भौतिक सत्यापन किया गया तो सामने आया कि यह लोग इस योजना के लिए पात्र ही नहीं हैं। इनमें से अधिकतर लोगों के पहले से ही पक्के मकान हैं, फिर भी यह पैसा उठाना चाह रहे थे। अब ऐसे सभी अपात्रों के नाम पहले से ही हटा दिए गए हैं, ताकि सरकारी राशि का दुरुपयोग नहीं हो पाए।दरअसल, प्रधानमंत्री अवास योजना के तहत आवास प्लस के अतिरिक्त चिह्नित पात्र परिवारों की सूची तैयार की गई थी। इसके तहत जिले में 1 लाख 6 हजार 795 लोगों ने इसमें रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाए थे। आधार से सीडिंग 1 लाख 6 हजार 727 लोगों की हो गई। विभिन्न चरणों में इन सभी का भौतिक सत्यापन किया। इसमें सामने आया कि कुल आवेदन में से 6895 लोग पूरी तरह से अपात्र हैं। बाद में इनके नामों को हटा दिया गया।

अभी 2822 लोगों का इंतजार कर रहा विभागप्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत 2822 लोग ऐसे हैं, जिन्हें लाभ देने का पंचायतीराज विभाग इंतजार कर रहा है। इन लोगों ने 2016 से अब तक प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए आवेदन तो कर दिए, लेकिन जब लाभ देने की बारी आई तो इनमें से कई लोग पलायन कर गए, कई के एकल नाम की पहचान नहीं हो पाई तो कई के पास चारागाह या फोरेस्ट की भूमि मिली। ऐसे में अभी तक विभाग ऐसे लोगों को लाभ देने के लिए इंतजार कर रहा है। इसमें 1527 परिवार ऐसे हैं जो स्थाई पलायन की श्रेणी में आ गए। यानी यह लोग मजदूरी या अन्य कार्य के लिए बाहर चले गए। विभाग का मानना है कि यह लोग फिर से गांव लौंटेंगे और इन्हें योजना का लाभ मिलेगा। इसी तरह 699 परिवार ऐसे हैं, जिनके एकल नाम की पहचान परिवार से नहीं हो पाई है। इनके भी दस्तावेज टटोले जा रहे हैं। 362 लोग ऐसे हैं, जिनकी भूमि चारागाह या फोरेस्ट में आ रही है। ऐसे लोगों के प्रकरण के हल के लिए भी विभाग इंतजार कर रहा है। इसी तरह 234 लोग ऐसे हैं, जिनके अन्य कई प्रकरण लंबित चल रहे हैं।सबसे अधिक अपात्र भवानीमंडी पंचायत समिति में मिले: जिले में सबसे अधिक अपात्र भवानीमंडी पंचायत समिति में मिले। यहां 12 हजार 541 आवेदन भरे गए थे। इनमें से 1495 लोग ऐसे मिले, जो इस योजना में पात्र नहीं थे, फिर भी आवेदन कर रखे थे। इसी तरह अकलेरा पंचायत समिति में 624, खानपुर पंचायत समिति में 788, झालरापाटन पंचायत समिति में 828, डग पंचायत समिति में 1138, पिड़ावा पंचायत समिति में 1156, बकानी पंचायत समिति में 311 और मनोहरथाना पंचायत समिति में 555 अपात्र मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें