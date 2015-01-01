पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:मेडिकल कॉलेज के लाइब्रेरियन सहित 7 नए काेरोना पॉजिटिव

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • संक्रमितों की संख्या 3593 हुई, 3479 रिकवर भी हुए

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। मंगलवार को यहां फिर 7 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इसमें झालावाड़ के 5 पॉजिटिव शामिल हैं। अब जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 3593 हो गई है। इसके अलावा 3479 मरीज रिकवर भी हुए हैं।सीएमएचओ डॉ. साजिद खान ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के केस लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। जिले में विभिन्न सेंटरों से आए सैंपलों की झालावाड़ मेडिकल कॉलेज में जांच की गई। मंगलवार को 151 सैंपल टेस्ट किए गए थे। इसमें 12 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए थे, लेकिन 5 केस अन्य जिले के थे। ऐसे में झालावाड़ जिले में 7 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।इसमें सबसे अधिक झालावाड़ में 5 पॉजिटिव शामिल है। इसमें मेडिकल कॉलेज की लाइब्रेरी का लाइब्रेरियन, पुलिस कर्मी और अन्य लोग शामिल है। इसके अलावा डग व खानपुर में भी एक-एक कोरोना संक्रमित मिला है।

