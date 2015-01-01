पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध खनन के खिलाफ पुलिस की कार्रवाई:कालीसिंध नदी पर अवैध खनन करते 8 लोगों को पकड़ा, 7 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली व एक सावल मशीन जब्त

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • रायपुर में अवैध खनन माफियाओं पर पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई
  • माइनिंग एक्ट में केस

थाना क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को बजरी के अवैध खनन के खिलाफ पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए कालीसिंध नदी से आठ लोगों को अवैध खनन करते हुए गिरफ्तार किया। साथ ही मौके से 7 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली व एक सावल मशीन को जब्त किया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ माइनिंग एक्ट व संगीन धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया है।

यह कार्रवाई प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस डीएसपी अमित बुडानिया के नेतृत्व में की गई। एसपी डॉ. किरण कंग सिद्दू ने बताया कि बजरी के अवैध खनन की रोकथाम के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत शुक्रवार को डीएसपी अमित बुडानिया के नेतृत्व में रायपुर एसएचओ इस्लाम अली ने मय जाब्ते के रायपुर कालीसिंध नदी पर दबिश दी। यहां ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली और सावल मशीन से भारी मात्रा में बजरी का अवैध खनन का परिवहन किया जा रहा था। इस दौरान पुलिस ने मौके से आठ लोग ट्रैक्टर चालक रायपुर तेजाजी मोहल्ला निवासी महावीर(25) पुत्र लालचंद मेहर, अशोक (25) पुत्र रामकरण कलाल, बबूल (35) पुत्र मनोहरलाल माली, रायपुर निवासी कन्हैयालाल(45) पुत्र रामचंद माली, बाबूलाल(25) पुत्र लालचंद माली, बाबूलाल (21) पुत्र मांगीलाल माली, रवि कुमार(20) पुत्र रामप्रताप भील, विनोद कुमार(25) पुत्र रामप्रताप भील को बजरी खनन कार्य करते हुए डिटेन कर मौके से 7 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली और एक सावल मशीन जब्त की है।

