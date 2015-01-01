पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:बकरियों को बचाने के चक्कर में पलटी कार, पांच जने गंभीर घायल

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बारां से मध्यप्रदेश जा रहे था परिवार, मंडावर-तीनधार मार्ग पर रामड़ी गांव के समीप हुआ हादसा

बारां से कार में सवार होकर एक परिवार मंगलवार को मध्यप्रदेश जा रहा था, तभी मंडावर-तीनधार मार्ग पर रामड़ी गांव के यहां कार के सामने बकरियां आ गई, जिनको बचाने के चक्कर में कार चालक अपना संतुलन खो बैठा और कार पलटी मार गई। इससे कार में सवार पांच जने गंभीर घायल हो गए, जिनको जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

मंडावर थानाधिकारी अशोक कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि बारां निवासी रोहित, हेमलता, हेमंत, रामावतार व बपावर निवासी गजेंद्र मंगलवार को किसी कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने मध्यप्रदेश जा रहे थे। मंडावर-तीनधार मेगा हाइवे पर रामड़ी गांव के समीप कार के सामने बकरियां आ गई, जिनको बचाने के चक्कर में कार चालक अपना नियंत्रण खो बैठा और कार पलटी मार गई। कार में पिछला हिस्सा बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। कार में सवार पांचों जने गंभीर घायल हो गए। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घायलों को 108 एंबुलेंस की मदद से जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

108 एंबुलेंस ने तुरंत पहुंचाया अस्पताल-
108 एंबुलेंस के प्रभारी आशुतोष ने बताया कि कार पलटने से पांचों गंभीर घायल हो गए थे, लेकिन पांच मिनट में 108 एंबुलेंस मौके पर पहुंची और तुरंत घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया, इससे घायलों की तुरंत इलाज मिल गया और उनकी जान बच गई। 108 के ईएमटी मनोज पाटीदार और पायलेट फूलचंद लोधा की अहम भूमिका रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें