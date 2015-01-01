पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Jhalawar
  • Active Cases Increased To 109 After Increasing Patients, Our Recovery Was Also Good 96.33% Healthy, Experts Said Winter Is Increasing, Be Cautious

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संक्रमण:मरीज बढ़ने से फिर एक्टिव केस 109 हो गए, हमारी रिकवरी भी अच्छी 96.33% हुए स्वस्थ, विशेषज्ञ बोले- सर्दी बढ़ रही है, हो जाएं सतर्क

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शादियों का सीजन भले ही शनिवार को खत्म हो गया, लेकिन शुक्रवार तक हुई शादियों व अन्य कार्यक्रमों में न तो लोगों ने सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का ध्यान रखा और ना ही मास्क लगाया। यानी लोगों ने लापरवाही बरती। इसी का नतीजा है कि कोरोना संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ता गया और कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या 4012 हो गई। ऐसा तीसरी बार हुआ है तब एक्टिव केस की संख्या 100 के पार हुई है। वर्तमान में एक्टिव केस 109 है।

जिले में 7 अप्रैल को कोरोना ने दस्तक दी थी। इस दिन जिले में पहली बार कोरोना के 2 संक्रमित मिले थे। इसके बाद तो पूरे जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण इस कदर फैला की मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती गई। अक्टूबर में जरूर कोरोना संक्रमण कम फैला, लेकिन नवंबर और दिसंबर में फिर संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ती चली गई और 12 दिसंबर तक कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 4012 हो गई।

शादियों में डिस्टेसिंग नहीं

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का प्रमुख कारण सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पूरी तरह पालन नहीं हुआ। कई लोगों ने शादियों में आयोजित कार्यक्रमों में सोशल डिस्टेसिंग तो दूर मास्क तक का उपयोग नहीं किया। इसी लापपरवाही के कारण मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती गई। सुबह थोक सब्जीमंडी और शाम को रिटेल सब्जी मंडियों में लोग बड़ी संख्या में उमड़ रहे हैं।

कोरोना अपडेट: 8 नए रोगी मिले
संक्रमण के बीच वर्तमान समय में राहत इसलिए कि गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या 15 है। इसमें 6 जने कोविड वार्ड में आईसीयू में एडमिट है। जबकि 96 मरीज क्वारेंटाइन है। इन मरीजों में अधिकतर बिना लक्षण वाले है। शनिवार को जिले में 8 नए कोरोना रोगी मिले।

^जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण फैल रहा है, लेकिन स्थिति नियंत्रण में है। आगे संक्रमण नहीं फैले इसके लिए लोगों को सर्तक रहना चाहिए। कोराना गाडइलाइन का सख्ती से पालन करे। सर्दी को देखते हुए बुर्जुगों का विशेष ध्यान रखे।
डॉ. साजिद खान, सीएमएचओ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें