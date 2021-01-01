पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरीय निकाय चुनाव:ईवीएम जमा होने के बाद मतगणना स्थलों पर पुख्ता सुरक्षा व्यवस्था, मतगणना 31 जनवरी को

झालावाड़एक घंटा पहले
झालावाड़. राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में मतगणना की तैयारी के तहत की गई व्यवस्था। - Dainik Bhaskar
झालावाड़. राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में मतगणना की तैयारी के तहत की गई व्यवस्था।
  • एक नगरपरिषद एवं 4 नगरपालिकाओं के 172 सदस्यों के लिए मतगणना सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू

नगरीय निकाय आम चुनाव 2021 के तहत जिले की एक नगर परिषद एवं चार नगर पालिकाओं के 172 सदस्यों के लिए मतगणना रविवार को प्रात 9 बजे से शुरू होगी। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी (कलक्टर) हरिमोहन मीना ने बताया कि नगर परिषद झालावाड़ के 45 वार्डों के सदस्यों के लिए राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक महाविद्यालय झालावाड़ में मतगणना होगी।

इसी प्रकार नगर पालिका झालरापाटन के 34 वार्डों के सदस्यों की मतगणना इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज झालरापाटन में, नगर पालिका अकलेरा के 34 वार्डों के सदस्यों की मतगणना राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल अकलेरा में, नगर पालिका पिड़ावा के 20 वार्डों के सदस्यों के मतों की गणना राजकीय महाविद्यालय पिड़ावा में तथा नगर पालिका भवानीमंडी के 39 वार्डों के सदस्यों के लिए मतगणना राजकीय बिड़ला महाविद्यालय भवानीमंडी में होगी।

सामान्य पुलिस वाले को नहीं रहेगी एंट्री

मतगणना केंद्र पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मचारी व अधिकारी को कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए रिटर्निंग अधिकारी गणना कक्षा में बुला सकते हैं एवं सामान्य पुलिस कर्मचारी व अधिकारी को गणना कक्षा में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाएगा।

