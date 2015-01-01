पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायती राज चुनाव 2020:चुनाव में बूथों पर रहेगी पुलिस जाब्ते की व्यवस्था

झालावाड़एक घंटा पहले
पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के पद के लिए चुनावों को पूर्ण निष्पक्षता, ईमानदारी एवं शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सम्पन्न कराने के लिए पुलिस विभाग द्वारा माकूल व्यवस्था की गई है। पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. किरन कंग सिद्धू ने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में पंचायत समिति मनोहरथाना, पंचायत समिति डग में 23 नवम्बर को मतदान होगा।

चुनावों को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सम्पन्न कराने के लिए पंचायत समिति मनोहरथाना क्षेत्र के बूथों पर 142 पुलिसकर्मी, मोबाइल पार्टी में 36, क्रिटिकल मतदान केन्द्रों पर 55, ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर अतिरिक्त जाप्ते में 108, पुलिस सुपरवाइजरी अधिकारी 20, अतिरिक्त रिजर्व में 30 जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

इसी प्रकार पंचायत समिति डग क्षेत्र के बूथों के लिए 170 पुलिसकर्मी, मोबाइल पार्टी में 44, क्रिटिकल मतदान केन्द्रों पर 20, ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर अतिरिक्त जाप्ते में 128, पुलिस सुपरवाइजरी अधिकारी 20, अतिरिक्त रिजर्व में 30 जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

प्रथम चरण के अन्तर्गत आने वाले समस्त 312 मतदान केन्द्रों पर एक-एक पुलिसकर्मी को नियोजित किया गया है। मतदान केन्द्रों पर नियोजित पुलिसकर्मी मतदान दल के अभिन्न अंग के रूप में उपस्थित रहेंगे।संबंधित पीठासीन अधिकारी के निर्देशानुसार कार्य करेंगे। इसके अलावा प्रत्येक ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 1-4 का अतिरिक्त जाप्ता लगाया गया है।

15 मतदान केंद्र हैं क्रीटिकल

वहीं निर्वाचन आयोग के समस्त निर्देशों एवं पुलिस मुख्यालय के मापदंडों को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए प्रथम चरण में 15 मतदान केन्द्रों को क्रिटिकल के रूप में चिन्हित किया गया है। इन केन्द्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण मतदान कराने के लिए केन्द्र पर लगाए गए जाप्ते के अलावा द्वितीय बटालियन आरएसी की एक कम्पनी के 1-4 आरएसी का जाब्ता इसमें दो सशस्त्र कार्मिकों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। प्रत्येक पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में चुनाव के दौरान 30 पुलिस बल की रिजर्व फोर्स की व्यवस्था की गई है।

वहीं पुलिस सुपरवाइजरी अधिकारी, मोबाइल पार्टी भी चुनाव को सुचारू रूप सम्पन्न कराने में सक्रिय भागीदारी निभाएगी। वहीं अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक, वृत्ताधिकारीगण, थानाधिकारीगण अपने साथ एक-एक वीडियोग्राफर रखेंगे, कानून अव्यवस्था की स्थिति में उपयोग करेंगे ताकि पुख्ता साक्ष्य के आधार पर किसी भी विवाद की स्थिति का स्पष्ट आंकलन विश्लेषण किया जा सके।

एएसपी यादव ने किया बूथों का निरीक्षण

उन्हैल. एएसपी राजेश यादव ने शनिवार दोपहर को पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत उन्हैल थाना क्षेत्र के संवेदनशील व अतिसंवेदनशील बूथों का निरीक्षण किया व कानून व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की। थानाधिकारी भंवरसिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि एडिशनल एसपी राजेश यादव शनिवार दोपहर उन्हैल पहुंचकर उन्होंने पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर उन्हैल, कुमठिया संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया।

चाड़ा ग्राम पंचायत के अतिसंवेदनशील बूथ केंद्रों का भी निरीक्षण किया व वहां शांतिपूर्ण मतदान कराने को लेकर अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान चाड़ा बीएलओ रतनलाल मेहर, गोपाल लाल राठौर, कुमठिया बीएलओ विनोद शर्मा आदि उपस्थित थे।

शिक्षकों को चुनाव में ड्यूटी लगाने का विरोध

झालरापाटन. राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ के द्वारा शनिवार को 55 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के कर्मियों को चुनाव में ड्यूटी लगाने को लेकर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। जिला अध्यक्ष सीताराम गौड़ ने बताया कि चुनाव आयोग ने 55 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के कर्मियों को चुनाव में ड्यूटी नहीं लगाने के निर्देश दिए है। लेकिन उसके बावजूद भी प्रशासन द्वारा उनकी ड्यूटी लगा दी गई।

शिक्षक संघ ने ज्ञापन देकर 55 से अधिक उम्र के शिक्षकों को चुनाव ड्यूटी से मुक्त करने की मांग की। जिला मंत्री रामकिशन नागर ने कहा कि चुनाव में अधिक उम्र के कर्मियों को कोरोना का खतरा है। इसके साथ ही पोलिंग पार्टी से दो चरणों मे चुनाव करवाने का शिक्षक संघ ने विरोध किया। जिला कोषाध्यक्ष रामनिवास नागर, जिला सचिव मुकेश छंदक मौजूद रहे।

