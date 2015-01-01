पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ संयोग:धनतेरस पर खरीदारी के लिए बन रहे शुभ संयोग, 3 करोड़ का होगा कारोबार

झालावाड़3 घंटे पहले
  • व्यापारियों ने अच्छी बिक्री के लिए तैयारी की, दुकानों पर भी आकर्षक सजावट, धनतेरस पर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग भी

मां लक्ष्मी के पूजन के पर्व दीपावली से दो दिन पहले पड़ने वाला धनतेरस का त्योहार देवताओं के वैद्य धनवंतरि और लक्ष्मीजी व कुबेर को याद करने का दिन है। यह पर्व गुरुवार को मनाया जाएगा। दीवाली से पहले कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी को मनाए जाने वाले ‘धनतेरस’ को ‘धनवंतरि त्रयोदशी’ भी कहा जाता है।इस दिन सोने, चांदी की कोई चीज या नए बर्तन खरीदने को शुभ माना गया है। इसको लेकर जिले के व्यापारियों ने तैयारी की है। इसके अलावा ऑटोमोबाइल मार्केट में भी शुभ बिक्री के लिए शोरूम को आकर्षक रूप से सजाया गया है। लोगों ने भी धनतेरस पर शुभ मुहूर्त में खरीदारी करने की अपनी योजना पहले से बना रखी है। शहर के व्यापारियों के अनुसार धनतेरस पर करीब 3 करोड़ का कारोबार होगा।

धनतेरस पर 1000 बाइक की होगी बिक्री

इस बार धनतेरस ऑटोमोबाइल मार्केट में अच्छा खासा बूम लेकर आया है। विभिन्न कंपनियों के बाइक शोरूम संचालकों की मानें तो जिले में 1 हजार दुपहिया वाहन गुरुवार को धनतेरस पर उठेंगे। इन वाहनों की बुकिंग 15 दिन पहले ही हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा कारें भी शोरूम से बिकने के लिए तैयार है। मारुति सुजुकी की करीब 100 कारें बिकने की संभावना जताई गई है। इसके लिए ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियों के शोरूम नए वाहनों से फुल हो चुके हैं।

