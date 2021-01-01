पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पार्टियों में सेंधमारी का डर, निकाय चुनाव की बाड़ाबंदी:भाजपा के प्रत्याशी शिवपुरी पहुंचे, कांग्रेस के रणथंभौर व नाथद्वारा में

झालावाड़एक घंटा पहले
झालावाड़. बाड़ेबंदी के दौरान कांग्रेस महिला प्रत्याशी चर्चा करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
झालावाड़. बाड़ेबंदी के दौरान कांग्रेस महिला प्रत्याशी चर्चा करते हुए।
  • धार्मिक से लेकर पर्यटन स्थलों की यात्रा करवाई जा रही है प्रत्याशियों को

जिले के पांचों शहरी निकायों की वोटिंग होने के बाद भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ही पार्टियों में प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी हो गई। भाजपा प्रत्याशियों को दो बसों से शिवपुरी के लिए गुरुवार रात को रवाना किया। यह लोग शुक्रवार को सुबह साढ़े चार बजे शिवपुरी पहुंचे। यहां डे बोर्डिंग स्कूल में सभी प्रत्याशियों को ठहराया गया है।

इसी तरह कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की बाड़बंदी में भी गुटबाजी हावी रही। नगरपरिषद झालावाड़ में एक गुट के प्रत्याशियों को रणथंभौर भेजा गया। करीब 25 से अधिक प्रत्याशी रणथंभौर में हैं। यहां एक रिसोर्ट में इनको ठहराया गया है। जबकि 10 से अधिक कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी झालावाड़ में ही हैं। झालरापाटन नगरपालिका प्रत्याशियों की बात करें तो भाजपा के प्रत्याशी शिवपुरी ही हैं, जबकि कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी यहां भी अलग-अलग स्थानों पर पहुंचे हैं। यहां एक गुट के प्रत्याशियों को नाथद्वारा ले जाया गया है।

दरअसल दोनों ही पार्टियों को रिजल्ट आने तक पार्टियों में सेंधमारी का डर बना हुआ है। इसी के चलते प्रत्याशियों की पूरी तरह से बाड़ेबंदी की गई है। बोर्ड बनाने के लिए दोनों ही पार्टियां पूरा दम लगा रही हैं। नगरीय निकायों के परिणाम घोषित होते ही जीतने वाले प्रत्याशियों को सभापति के चुनाव होने तक बाड़ेबंदी में ही रखा जाएगा। हालांकि कई महिला प्रत्याशी अपने साथ पति और बच्चों को भी ले गई हैं। इनके ठहरने से लेकर सभी व्यवस्थाएं पार्टियों ने की हैं। पिड़ावा नगरपालिका की बात करें तो कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों को पिड़ावा में ही एक मकान में ठहराया गया है, जबकि बीजेपी के प्रत्याशियों को मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी तक ले जाया गया है।

निर्दलीयों पर नजर

नगरपरिषद सहित चारों नगरीय निकायों में दोनों ही पार्टियों की निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों पर भी नजर है। कई निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों की जीत की उम्मीद बताई जा रही है। इसके चलते दोनों ही पार्टियां अब निर्दलीयों को भी अपने बाड़ेबंदी में ले जाने की तैयारियां कर रही हैं।

भाजपा प्रत्याशियों ने इंडोर गेम के लिए मजे

भाजपा प्रत्याशी शुक्रवार को सुबह 4 बजकर 30 मिनट पर शिवपुरी के एक डे बोर्डिंग स्कूल में पहुंच गए। यहां प्रत्याशियों ने थकान उतारी। लंबे प्रचार अभियान के बाद सभी पार्षद प्रत्याशी थके हुए थे। इन्होंने यहां आराम किया। यहां सुबह के नाश्ते के बाद इंडोर गेम खेले। यहां प्रत्याशियों के मोबाइल भी स्विच ऑफ करवा दिए गए हैं। परिजनों से ही बात करवाई जा रही है। कई प्रत्याशियों ने मोबाइल पर गेम खेलकर दिन बिताया तो महिला प्रत्याशी एक साथ रही।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियाें ने क्रिकेट खेला, मनोरंजन किया

नगरपरिषद झालावाड़ के 25 से अधिक कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रणथंभौर पहुंचे। यहां एक रिसोर्ट में इन्होंने क्रिकेट खेला। इससे पहले चुनावी प्रचार की थकान उतारी। प्रत्याशी देररात को रणथंभौर पहुंच चुके थे। इनको अभी रिसोर्ट में ही रखा जा रहा है, ताकि किसी भी तरह की सेंधमारी नहीं हो पाए। इनकी सभी व्यवस्थाएं पार्टी की ओर से की गई है। इसी तरह कांग्रेस के कुछ प्रत्याशी झालावाड़ में ही अपने परिवार के साथ रहे।

