मुकाबला:झालावाड़, झालरापाटन में भाजपा व अकलेरा में कांग्रेस का बाेर्ड बनना तय, भवानीमंडी-पिड़ावा में होगा कड़ा मुकाबला

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • दाेनाें पार्टियों में क्रॉस वोटिंग का डर }इसलिए बाड़ेबंदी से बाहर नहीं निकाल रहे पार्षदों को, शपथ लेने भी नहीं आ पाए

नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के तहत झालावाड़ नगरपरिषद सहित चारों नगर पालिकाओं में मंगलवार को अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 11 नामांकन दाखिल किए गए हैं। नगर परिषद झालावाड़ में सभापति पद के लिए भाजपा से संजय शुक्ला व कांग्रेस से फारुख अहमद के अलावा अंजना बैरवा ने भी नामांकन पेश किए हैं।इसी तरह झालरापाटन नगरपालिका में भाजपा से वर्षा और कांग्रेस से कविता त्रिवेदी ने नामांकन दाखिल किए। इसी तरह नगरपालिका पिड़ावा में भाजपा से कौशल्या बाई और कांग्रेस से सगीर अहमद ने, ताे नगरपालिका अकलेरा में कांग्रेस से विजयलक्ष्मी और भाजपा से कैलाशी बाई ने नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं। इसके अलावा नगरपालिका भवानीमंडी में भाजपा से पिंकी गुर्जर और कांग्रेस से कैलाश बोहरा ने नामांकन पेश किए। झालावाड़ और झालरापाटन नगरीय निकायों में भाजपा का, जबकि अकलेरा में कांग्रेस का बाेर्ड बनना तय है, लेकिन भवानीमंडी में भाजपा के हाथों से बाजी फिसल सकती है। यहां दोनों ही पार्टियों को 19-19 सीटें मिली हैं। ऐसे में यहां 2 निर्दलीय ही किंग मेकर की भूमिका में हैं। सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि भाजपा में यहां अंदरुनी कलह साफ दिखाई दे रही है। इस कारण उसे यहां क्रॉस वोटिंग का भी डर है।इधर, पिड़ावा में अभी भी तस्वीर साफ नहीं हाे रही है। यहां एक निर्दलीय को भाजपा ने अपने समर्थन में कर उसको ही अध्यक्ष का प्रत्याशी बना दिया। इससे यहां मुकाबला रोचक हो गया है। यदि यहां क्रॉस वोटिंग नहीं होती है तो दोनों दलाें को बराबर सीटें मिल जाएंगी। यदि क्रॉस वोटिंग होती है तो इसका फायदा कांग्रेस को मिलेगा। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन के बाद वाेटिंग के लिए करीब छह दिन का समय है। इसके चलते अब क्रॉस वोटिंग की संभावनाएं भी अधिक बढ़ गई हैं। दोनों ही पार्टियां पार्षदों से संपर्क साधने में जुटी हुई है। इसी कारण पार्षदों को अभी तक बाड़ेबंदी से बाहर नहीं किया गया है।

सभी की निगाह पिड़ावा और भवानीमंडी के परिणाम पर, यहां दाेनाें दल जोड़-तोड़ में जुटे

जानिए, किस निकाय में क्या है स्थितिनिकाय भाजपा कांग्रेस निर्दलीयझालावाड़ 25 17 3झालरापाटन 20 14 1अकलेरा 12 23 0भवानीमंडी 19 19 2पिड़ावा 9 10 1

आज होगी आवेदनों की जांचसभापति और अध्यक्षों के लिए नामांकनों की जांच बुधवार को प्रात 10.30 बजे से होगी। वहीं प्रत्याशियों द्वारा 4 फरवरी को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापिस लिए जा सकेंगे। मतदान 7 फरवरी को प्रात 10 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक होगा। मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के तुरंत बाद होगी।फारुख अहमद, कांग्रेस{उम्र- 54 वर्ष{शिक्षा- बीए बीएड{संपत्ति- 80 हजार खुद के पास,पत्नी के पास 4 लाख इसमें से 2 लाख 40 हजार का सोना शामिल है। आश्रितों के पास 1.25 लाख। करीब 32 लाख की कृषि भूमि खुद के पास, 10 लाख की भूमि पत्नी के नाम।{राजनीति में- यह तीसरा मौका है जब पार्षद बने। एक बार नगरपरिषद में नेता प्रतिपक्ष भी रह चुके हैं।

