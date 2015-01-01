पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सफाई व्यवस्था प्रभावित:इंदौर की फर्म को दिया सफाई ठेका, ताकि फर्स्ट आ सकें, लेकिन न कचरा उठ रहा, न ही ढेर हट पा रहे

झालावाड़7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था पूरी तरह प्रभावित, टेंडर शर्त यह थी कि कहीं भी कचरे के ढेर नहीं मिलेंगे, न ही कचरा जलाएंगे

शहर को स्वच्छता सर्वे में पहले पायदान पर लाने के लिए इंदौर की फर्म को सफाई ठेका दिया गया, लेकिन फिर भी हालात नहीं सुधर रहे। न तो यहां समय पर कचरा उठ रहा और न ही कचरे के ढेर हट पा रहे।

शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से प्रभावित हो रही है। जबकि ठेके की शर्तों में है कि शहर में कहीं भी कचरे के ढेर नहीं मिलने चाहिए और न ही कचरा जलाया जाए। इसके उलट शहर में कचरा भी जलाया जा रहा है और कचरे के ढेर भी लगे हुए हैं।

दरअसल शहर को साफ सुथरा बनाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन यह प्रयास नाकाफी साबित हो रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि इन दिनों कई कई दिनों तक कचरा नहीं उठाया जा रहा है। कचरा प्वाइंटों पर भी कचरे के ढेर लगे हुए हैं।

हर बार पिछड़ा है शहर सफाई सर्वे में: सफाई सर्वे की बात करें तो अभी तक हर सफाई सर्वे में शहर पिछड़ा ही है। यहां लाख प्रयासों के बाद भी सबसे आखिर में झालावाड़ का नंबर आता है। हालांकि सफाई सर्वे के लिए प्रयास भी यहां आखिर में ही शुरू होते हैं।

दोनों सफाई इंस्पेक्टरों का स्थानांतरण हुआ

शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को देखने के लिए दो सफाई इंस्पेक्टर थे, लेकिन दोनों का स्थानांतरण हो गया। अब सफाई व्यवस्था की देखरेख भी फायरमैन के भरोसे चल रही है। नगरपरिषद आयुक्त ने फायरमैन को सफाई निरीक्षक का चार्ज दे रखा है। इसी तरह यहां पर अधिकतर सफाई कर्मियों को इलेक्शन ड्यूटी में लगा रखा है। इसी का नतीजा है कि शहरी की सफाई व्यवस्था पर इसका बड़ा असर पड़ रहा है।

सफाई निरीक्षकों के पद रिक्त होने से समस्या

सफाई निरीक्षकों के पद रिक्त चल रहे हैं। इस कारण काफी समस्याएं आ रही हैं, लेकिन फिर भी हम बेहतर सफाई व्यवस्था बनाने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

-किंगपाल सिंह, आयुक्त, नगरपरिषद

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें