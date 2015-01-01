पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11 वोटों से जीती:25 सालों का गढ़ नहीं ढहा पाई कांग्रेस, भाजपा की प्रेमबाई 19 वोट लाकर बनीं जिला प्रमुख, कांग्रेस की अन्नू को 8 वोट

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 11 वोटों से जीती एक परिवार से 4 बार जिला परिषद सदस्य, पहली बार जिला प्रमुख बनने का मिला मौका
  • 8 पंचायत समितियों में 6 पर भाजपा और 2 पर ही कांग्रेस को मिली जीत

जिला प्रमुख पद के लिए जिला परिषद सदस्यों की वोटिंग शुक्रवार को हुई। इसमें भाजपा की प्रेम बाई को 19 वोट मिले, जबकि कांग्रेस की अन्नू यादव को 8 मत ही मिल पाए। प्रेम बाई ने 11 मतों से जीत दर्ज की।जिला परिषद सभागार में सुबह नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। इसमें कांग्रेस ने अन्नू यादव और भाजपा से प्रेम बाई को प्रत्याशी बनाया। दोपहर 3 बजे से वोटिंग शुरू हुई। करीब सवा तीन बजे भाजपा के सभी 19 प्रत्याशी एक साथ वोटिंग करने पहुंचे। वहीं कुछ समय बाद कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी वोटिंग के लिए पहुंचे। 5 बजे वोटों की गिनती हुई। इसमें प्रेम बाई को 11 मतों से जीत मिली। जैसे ही परिणाम की घोषणा हुई, जिला परिषद के बाहर समर्थकों ने नारेबाजी कर खुशी जताई।पिछले कार्यकाल में प्रेम बाई के भाई भागचंद दांगी उपजिला प्रमुख बने थे। अब इस कार्यकाल में उनकी बहन को जिला प्रमुख की जिम्मेदारी मिली है। यह लगातार दूसरा मौका है, जबकि एक ही परिवार के दो सदस्यों को उपजिला प्रमुख और फिर जिला प्रमुख बनने का मौका मिला है।प्रेमबाई बोलीं- लोगों के विश्वास पर खरा उतरूंगी: जिला प्रमुख बनते ही प्रेमबाई ने कहा कि अब गांव-गांव में विकास कराएंगे। कोई भी हिस्सा विकास से अछूता नहीं रहेगा। लोगों ने जो हम पर विश्वास किया है, उस पर खरा उतरूंगी। गांवों में मूलभूत समस्याओं पर ध्यान दिया जाएगा और उनको दूर करेंगे। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष संजय जैन ताऊ ने कहा कि लोगों ने पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा राजे के उनके कार्यकाल में कराए विकास को चुना है।

झालावाड़. जिले की आठों पंचायत समितियों में शुक्रवार को उपप्रधान के चुनाव हुए। इसमें भी 8 में से 6 पंचायत समितियों पर भाजपा और दो पर कांग्रेस का कब्जा रहा। यहां डग और अकलेरा में ही कांग्रेस के उपप्रधान बन पाए, जबकि भवानीमंडी, झालरापाटन, पिड़ावा, खानपुर, बकानी, मनोहरथाना में भाजपा के उप्रपधान बने।

पाटन : कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का आवेदन खारिज, भाजपा की उमाबाई निर्विरोधझालरापाटन. पंचायत समिति झालरापाटन में शुक्रवार को उपप्रधान पद पर उमा बाई पाटीदार निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुईं। यहां कांग्रेस से राधेश्याम का फार्म खारिज हो गया। इस पर पाटीदार का निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हुआ। हालांकि यहां भाजपा बहुमत में है। इस कारण भाजपा का ही उपप्रधान बनना तय था। इस मौके पर एसडीएम मोहम्मद जुनैन ने उपप्रधान उमा बाई पाटीदार को शपथ दिलाकर प्रमाण पत्र सौंपा।डग : कांग्रेस की सोनिका जैन बनी उपप्रधान, 17 मत मिले थेडग. पंचायत समिति में शुक्रवार को उपप्रधान के चुनाव हुए। यहां कांग्रेस से सोनिका जैन और टीना नागर ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। भाजपा की ओर से रामसिंह ने पर्चा भरा। टीना नागर ने बाद में नाम वापस ले लिया। इसके चलते मैदान में दो प्रत्याशी रह गए। शाम को हुई काउंटिंग में सोनिया जैन को 17 मत मिले, जबकि भाजपा के रामसिंह को 8 मत ही मिले। कांग्रेस की ओर से पूर्व विधायक मदनलाल वर्मा, भैरूसिंह परिहार, भगवान सिंह, सुभाष वैद सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।बकानी : भाजपा के विजयानंद आलिया की हुई विजय, 11 वोटों से मिली जीतबकानी. पंचायत समिति में उपप्रधान विजयानंद आलिया चुने गए। कांग्रेस के अशोक कुमार तंवर ने भी यहां आवेदन किया था। इस पर वोटिंग हुई। इसमें विजयानंद को 14 वोट मिले, जबकि कांग्रेस के अशोक कुमार को 3 मत ही मिल पाए। इसके बाद भाजपा को 11 मतों से जीत हुई। पूनम शर्मा, रिंकू कुशवाह, कमल शृंगी, अमरसिह रुहेला, हेमंत शर्मा, प्रधान मोतीलाल ऐरवाल, लक्ष्मीनारायण, शरीक मसूरी, फूलचन्द गुप्ता, घनश्याम गुर्जर, रायसिंह लोधा, सीताराम मौजूद रहे।खानपुर : भाजपा की संतोष सुमन बनीं उपप्रधान, 5 वोटों से विजयी हुईखानपुर. पंचायत समिति खानपुर में भाजपा की संतोष सुमन उपप्रधान बनी। कांग्रेस की ओर से गुमानी शंकर नागर ने आवेदन किया था, इन्हें 7 मत मिले, जबकि भाजपा की संतोष सुमन को 12 मत मिले। इन्होंने 5 मतों से जीत दर्ज की। इस पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने खुशी जताई रिटर्निंग अधिकारी भावना सिंह ने पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई।

