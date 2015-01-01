पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:जनाना अस्पताल के पास 45 करोड़ की लागत से हो रहा निर्माण, मरीजों को मिलेगी राहत

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कैंसर अस्पताल की घोषणा के 7 साल बाद काम शुरू

झालावाड़ मेडिकल कॉलेज परिसर स्थित जनाना अस्पताल के पास 45 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनने वाले कैंसर केयर सेंटर के भवन का निर्माण कार्य अब शुरू हो गया है। कैंसर केयर सेंटर की घोषणा के सात साल बाद इसके भवन का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हुआ है। दो चरणों में इसका काम पूरा होगा। खास बात यह है कि भवन निर्माण से पहले बंकर बनकर इसमें हैवी रेडिएशन मशीनें लगेंगी। इसके अलावा प्रथम चरण में बेसमेंट और ग्राउंड फ्लोर का निर्माण होगा। दूसरे चरण में फस्ट फ्लोर का निर्माण होगा। इसमें वार्ड बनाए जाएंगे।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने कार्यकाल में 2013 में यहां कैंसर केयर सेंटर की घोषणा की थी। इसके बाद ही इसमें अड़चने आती रही। पहले जगह तय होने में समय लगा। इसके बाद नक्शे फेल हुए, बाद में बजट की देरी और फिर कोरोना काल के कारण काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया था। अब आरएसआरडीसी ने इसका निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया है।

इलाज के लिए नहीं जाना होगा जयपुर, अहमदाबाद या मुंबई

वर्तमान में जिले में कैंसर मरीजों को इलाज के लिए जयपुर, अहमदाबाद या मुंबई जाना पड़ रहा है। जिला अस्पताल में कैंसर केयर यूनिट संचालित है, जहां कैंसर का प्रारंभिक इलाज मिल रहा है। इसके अलावा कीमोथैरेपी की भी सुविधा है, लेकिन विशेषज्ञ नहीं होने मरीजों को इलाज के लिए बाहर जाना पड़ता है।

