भास्कर पड़ताल:सावों पर कोरोना का ग्रहण: बैंडबाजे, कैटरिंग व हलवाई से ज्यादा संक्रमण से बचाव का प्लान कर रहे शादी वाले परिवार

  • इस साल दो महीने में 9 सावे, 100 लोगों के ही शामिल होने की इजाजत

25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी से शादियों का सीजन शुरू होगा। चार महीने 24 दिन बाद शुरू हो रहे इस सीजन में पहली बार ऐसा मौका है, जब शादी वाले घरों में बैड-बाजों, कैटरिंग का मैनेजमेंट करने के लिए मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही है। शादी वाले इन परिवारों में रोजाना मेहमानों की सूची बनकर बिगड़ रही है।

दरअसल, शादी समारोह में राज्य सरकार ने सिर्फ 100 लोगों के शामिल होने की अनुमति दी है। इसमें वर और वधु दोनों पक्षों के साथ हलवाई, कैटरिंग, बैंडबाजा, डीजे, पंडित, डेकोरेशन वाले तमाम उन लोगों को शामिल किया है, जो शादी के काम से सीधे जुडे़ हुए है। इस साल नवंबर व दिसंबर में 9 सावे है।

इन 9 सावों में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को प्रत्यक्ष और अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से रोजगार मिलने की उम्मीद है। जिले में क्षेत्र में देवउठनी एकादशी पर एक अनुमान के मुताबिक झालावाड़ शहर में ही करीब 50 शादियां होगी। कैटर्स व्यवसाय से जुडे़ राजेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि क्षेत्र में करीब 8 से 10 कैटर्स संचालक है, जिनकी टीम शादियों में कैटरिंग का काम संभालती है।

शादी में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की संख्या सरकार की ओर से सीमित कर देने की वजह से इस बार शादी के लिए 10-20 केटर्स ही बुक कराए जा रहे है। जिसमें सबसे अधिक 25 नवंबर की देवउठनी एकादशी के अबूझ सावे के लिए है।

बैंड वादक मुश्ताक का कहना है कि एक बारात में 15 से 20 बैंडवादक जाते थे, लेकिन कोरोना काल चल रहा है, इसलिए लोगों द्वारा 7 से 10 बैंडवादकों की ही बुकिंग कराई जा रही है। वहीं इस बार कोरोना के कारण डीजे पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगया गया है।

वहीं मैरिज होम संचालक भी बुकिंग कराने वालों से यह कह रहे है कि कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पूर्ण रूप से पालन करना होगा। जिससे किसी कोई परेशानी नहीं हो। इसमें वर-वधु दोनों पक्षों को कोरोना नियमावली अनुसार शादी में शामिल होना पडे़गा। इसके लिए स्थानीय प्रशासन ने भी आदेश जारी क रखे है।

आपके यहां आयोजन है, तो इन बातों का ध्यान रखें

  • शादी के आयोजन की सूचना संबंधित एसडीएम कार्यालय में देनी होगी।
  • अब तक की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार 100 से अधिक लोग आयोजन में शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे।
  • डीजे पर पहले ही प्रतिबंध है, इसलिए डीजे नहीं बजाया जा सकेगा।
  • शादी में दो गज दूरी, मास्क, सेनेटाइजर सहित तमाम उन गाइडलाइन को फॉलो करना होगा, जो सरकार द्वारा जारी की गई है।

मेहमानों की स्लॉट बुकिंग, कुछ कह रहे छोटा कार्यक्रम रखा

कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना हो जाए और किसी को कोई आपत्ति भी न हो, शादी वाले परिवारों ने इसका भी तोड़ निकाला है। कुछ परिवारों ने तो मेहमानों की स्लॉट बुकिंग कर दी है। मतलब कार्ड देते समय ही उन्हें आने का समय भी बताया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा अधिकांश परिवार मेहमानों को कार्ड देते समय सिर्फ इतना ही कर पा रहे है कि देख लेना, छोटा कार्यक्रम है।

अपनी बेटी की शादी का कार्ड देने गए नवीन परमार ने कार्ड देते समय ही कह दिया कि देख लेना ज्यादा बड़ा कार्यक्रम तो रखा नहीं है, घर-घर के लोगों को ही बुलवाया है। जिन परिवारों में बाहर से रिश्ता हुआ है और शादी झालावाड़ क्षेत्र में हो रही है, ऐसे परिवार मेहमानों को कार्ड देते समय कह रहे है देख लेना, लड़के या लड़की वालों के यहां से भी 30-40 लोग ही आएंगे।

इस बार नवंबर और दिसंबर में 9 सावे

इस साल नवंबर महीने में 25, 27 व 30 तारीख के सावे हैं। इसके बाद दिसंबर महीने में कुल 6 सावे हैं। ये सावे 1, 6, 7, 9, 10 व 11 दिसंबर को है।

प्रशासन की टीम करेगी शादियों का निरीक्षण

शादियों में 100 लोगों के शामिल होने की अनुमति है। अपने-बेटा बेटी की शादी करने वालों को एसडीएम कार्यालय से स्वीकृति लेनी होगी। शादियों में डीजे पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। प्रशासन द्वारा टीमों का गठन किया जा रहा है, जो शादियों में जाकर लोगों की संख्या की जांच करेगी।

आमजन किसी शादी में ज्यादा भीड़भाड़ मिले और 100 से अधिक लोग नजर आए तो वह प्रशासन को सूचना दे। शादी में निर्धारित संख्या से ज्यादा लोग मिलने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मोहम्मद जुनैद, एसडीएम झालावाड़

