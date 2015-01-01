पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:दो पॉजिटिव मरीज की मौत, 10 नए संक्रमित

झालावाड़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हालात: जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या 3586 हुई, 3461 मरीज रिकवर हुए, एक्टिव केस 94 हुए

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण एक बार फिर बढ़ोतरी की ओर अग्रसर है। जिले में दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हुई। दोनों ही पिछले तीन-चार दिन से जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में भर्ती थे। मृतकों में एक झालरापाटन और खानपुर क्षेत्र से है। इसके अलावा जिले में सोमवार को 10 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इस प्रकार जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 3586 हो गई है। अच्छी खबर यह है कि इसमें 3461 मरीज रिकवर भी हुए, लेकिन एक्टिव केस की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। अब 94 केस एक्टिव हो गए हैं।जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल के अनुसार झालरापाटन निवासी 68 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग सस्पेक्टेट होने पर हालत गंभीर होने पर तीन दिन पूर्व जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, जिसकी सोमवार को मौत हो गई। वहीं खानपुर क्षेत्र निवासी बुजुर्ग की रविवार रात को मौत हुई थी। सीएमएचओ डॉ. साजिद खान ने बताया कि जिले के विभिन्न कस्बों से आए सैंपलों की झालावाड़ मेडिकल कॉलेज में जांच हुई। सोमवार को 188 सैंपल टेस्ट के लिए लगाए गए। इनमें जिले में 10 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इसमें खानपुर, अकलेरा व झालावाड़ में तीन-तीन केस और झालरापाटन में एक केस पॉजिटिव आया है।कस्बों में बढ़ा संक्रमित मरीज मिलने का दौर: जिले में सितंबर-अक्टूबर में सबसे अधिक केस झालावाड़ शहर में आए थे, लेकिन अब ग्रामीणों क्षेत्रों में भी पॉजिटिव केस निकलना शुरू हो गए हैं। नवंबर में अधिकतर केस ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में ही सामने आए हैं। इस महीने भवानीमंडी, खानपुर, अकलेरा व झालरापाटन में पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें