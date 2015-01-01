पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला प्राइवेट स्कूल्स वेलफेयर सोसायटी:आरटीई भुगतान व राहत पैकेज की मांग को लेकर स्कूल संचालकों ने सब्जियां बेचकर किया प्रदर्शन

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • जिला प्राइवेट स्कूल्स वेलफेयर सोसायटी की ओर से मिनी सचिवालय में दिया सांकेतिक धरना

जिला प्राइवेट स्कूल्स वेलफेयर सोसायटी की ओर से आरटीई भुगतान, फीस के लिए स्पष्ट आदेश देने सहित अन्य मांगों को लेकर सब्जियां बेचकर प्रदर्शन किया। प्राइवेट स्कूल्स एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी डीईओ प्रारंभिक कार्यालय सब्जियों के टोकरे लेकर पहुंचे। उसके बाद रैली के रूप में मिनी सचिवालय पहुंचे।

यहां कलेक्टर के सामने भी सब्जियों के टोकरे लेकर गए। इसके बाद सीएम के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया। इसमें कोविड-19 के दौरान पीड़ा झेल रहे गैर सरकारी शिक्षण संस्थाओं के आरटीई भुगतान और राहत पैकेज की मांग की गई। यहां बताया गया कि निजी स्कूल शिक्षित बेरोजगारों को रोजगार दे रहे हैं वहीं गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा उपलब्ध कराकर सरकार के कार्य में सहयोग दे रहे हैं। अभी तक स्कूलों को 2019-20 की आरटीई की संपूर्ण किश्त की राशि और 2020-21 की प्रथम किश्त की राशि का भुगतान नहीं हो पाया है। यह राशि मिले तो प्राइवेट स्कूलों की आर्थिक दशा सुधरेगी।

इस मौके पर जिलाध्यक्ष उदयभान सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष मदनलाल वर्मा, महामंत्री हेमंत शर्मा, पूनम गुप्ता, कोषाध्यक्ष जाकिर खान जाकिर, नूतन प्रकाश शुक्ला, अनंत शर्मा, संजय शर्मा, रामनिवास मीणा, नरेंद्र शर्मा, देवेंद्र गुर्जर, तेज सिंह, रामेश्वर गोस्वामी, पवन पालीवाल, विष्णु शर्मा, तंवर सिंह, हेमंत निमावत, रामस्वरूप सुमन, श्याम शर्मा, बृजमोहन, मुकेश शर्मा, राहुल राठौर, जानसन टी सेम, अरूण राठौर, अरविंद शर्मा, किशोर चौहान, कुलदीप सक्सेना, कुणाल गोस्वामी मौजूद रहे।

