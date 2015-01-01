पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस:दूसरे दिन भी धनतेरस मनाई, खूब बिकी कारें और बाइक, बाजारों में खरीदारी को उमड़े लोग

झालावाड़2 घंटे पहले
इस बार धनतेरस की तिथि को लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति रही। ऐसे में दो दिन धनतेरस रही। गुरुवार के बाद शुक्रवार को भी लोगों ने धनतेरस मनाई। इस दौरान शुभ मुहूर्त में शोरूम से वाहन खरीदे गए तो किसी ने अन्य सामान खरीदे। आने वाले समय में शादियों के सीजन को देखते हुए सोने-चांदी की भी जमकर बिक्री हुई।

लोग काफी देर तक जाम में फंसे रहे। जिले में दूसरे दिन भी करोड़ों रुपए के वाहन शोरूम से उठे। शुक्रवार को करीब 8 करोड़ का कारोबार होने का अनुमान बताया गया।

दूसरे दिन 100 कारें व 500 बाइकें उठी
जिले में दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को ऑटोमोबाइल में जमकर बूम रहा। मारुति सुजुकी, हुंडाई, टाटा सहित विभिन्न कंपनियों की कारों की जमकर बिक्री हुई। दूसरे दिन 100 कारों की खरीद हुई। इसके अलावा विभिन्न बाइक शोरूम संचालकों के अनुसार करीब 500 बाइक की बिक्री हुई। इस बार इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियों की भी खासी डिमांड रही। शहर के गढ़ परिसर में बाजार लगने से लोगों की खासी भीड़ रही। पूजन सामग्री, कपड़ा, मटके, मांडने, फोटो आदि की दुकानें लगी रही। इस बार कपड़ा बाजार भी कहां पीछे रहने वाला था। ऑटोमोबाइल के बाद कोई बाजार चमका है तो वह कपड़ा बाजार है। खासकर रेडिमेड कपड़े की जमकर मांग है।

दीपावली के एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार को बाजारों में काफी खरीदारी हुई। धनतेरस पर सोने, चांदी, बर्तन खरीदने को शुभ मानते हैं। इसी के तहत बर्तन, सोना चांदी, ऑटो मोबाइल दुकानों पर नए वाहन खरीदने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ रही। दीपोत्सव पर नागरिक अपने घरों पर रंगोली सजाकर दीपोत्सव की सजावट की जा रही है। घर के बाहर आकर्षक रंगों से महिलाएं व युवतियां आकर्षक रंगोली सजाकर उन में रंग भर रही है। दीप्ति धूपिया पत्नी गौरव धूपिया द्वारा भगवान राम के आकर्षक रंगोली सजाई गई है। वहीं महिलाओं, युवतियों ने घर के बाहर आकर्षक चित्रकारी कर रंगों से रंगोली बनाई गई। सुनेल. कड़ोदिया में दीपावली मिलन समारोह ग्राम पंचायत में रखा गया। जिसमें सभी वार्ड पंच, सरपंच, एलडीसी, पंचायत सहायक और गार्ड सभी ने बैठकर अपने-अपने वार्ड में सफाई तथा स्वच्छता के बारे में चर्चा की और ग्राम पंचायत को साफ सुथरा रखने पर जोर दिया। सरपंच आशा कुमारी द्वारा सभी पंचायत वासियों को घरों में रहकर दीपावली मनाने की अपील की गई।

दूसरे दिन भी चमका बाजार, आज घर-घर होगी लक्ष्मीजी की पूजा

तिथि को लेकर दो दिन मनाई गई धनतेरस पर नगरवासियों सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगों ने शुक्रवार को बाजार में जमकर खरीददारी की। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मंद हुए बाजार में दिवाली के अंतिम दिन शहर मे धन वर्षा हुई। लोगों ने अपनी आवश्यकता और मान्यताओं को लेकर सामानों की खरीददारी की। लंबे समय के बाद बाजार में रौनक छाई। सोने-चांदी के सिक्के, जेवरात, लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्ति की बिक्री हुई। साथ ही बर्तन की दुकान, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रतिष्ठान, वाहनों के शोरूम में भी ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ी। ग्राहकों की भीड़ देख कर दुकानदारों के चेहरे पर खुशी नजर आई। कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे के बीच लोगों ने त्योहार को लेकर अपनी खुशी दिखाई। शुक्रवार को सर्राफा मार्केट में दुकानों पर सबसे अधिक भीड़ देखने को मिली। सोने-चांदी के सामानों की खरीदारी भी अधिक हुई। मंहगाई के बाद भी लोगों ने मान्यता और अपनी आवश्यकता को लेकर सोने-चांदी के सिक्के, बिस्किट, जेवरात आदि की खरीददारी की। यही कारण है कि सर्राफा व्यवसायियों ने ग्राहकों की मांग के अनुरूप सोने और चांदी के सिक्के, आभूषण आदि का स्टॉक पर्याप्त मात्रा में रखा है।

