राहत की खबर:अस्पताल में बंद नहीं होगी डायलिसिस, 31 मार्च तक बायोमेड ही संचालित करेगी यूनिट, मरीजों को राहत

झालावाड़4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अस्पताल प्रशासन की कंपनी रीजनल हेड आशीष अटकरी से हुई वार्ता

जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल में डायलिसिस यूनिट संचालित करने वाली बायोमेड कंपनी को आगे भी अपनी सेवाएं जारी रखने के लिए जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल प्रशासन ने राजी कर लिया है। कंपनी 31 मार्च 2021 तक अपनी सेवाएं संचालित रखेगी। यानी किडनी पीड़ित मरीजों की डायलिसिस होती रहेगी। यह खबर किडनी मरीजों के लिए राहत भरी है।

18 नवंबर को बायोमेड कंपनी ने अस्पताल प्रशासन और डायलिसिस यूनिट में कार्यरत तकनीकी कर्मचारियों को सेवा समाप्ति के नोटिस थमा दिए थे। 30 नवंबर के बाद डायलिसिस यूनिट बंद करने जा रही थी।

इससे डायलिसिस मरीजों की परेशानी बढ़ गई थी, उनको एक ही डर सता रहा था कि डायलिसिस यूनिट बंद होने से उनको कोटा जाना पड़ेगा, इससे उन पर आर्थिक भार बढ़ जाएगा।

भास्कर ने मरीजों की इस समस्या को 19 नवंबर को प्रमुखता से उठाया और 30 नवंबर तक ही है डायलिसिस करने वाली कंपनी की अवधि नतीजा- मरीजों को कोटा जाना पड़ेगा, 700 की जगह खर्च होंगे 2 हजार रुपए शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित की थी।

इसके बाद प्रशासन और अस्पताल प्रशासन हरकत में आया। उन्होंने कंपनी के प्रतिनिधियों से बात की। इस पर शुक्रवार को बायोमेड कंपनी के रीजनल हेड आशीष अटकरी को अस्पताल प्रशासन ने वार्ता के लिए बुलाया। वार्ता के बाद कंपनी ने 31 मार्च 2020 तक अपनी सेवाएं सुचारू रखने की सहमति दे दी है। इससे अस्पताल को नया टेंडर करने का समय मिल गया है।

अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. राजेंद्र गुप्ता ने बताया कि बायोमेड कंपनी द्वारा 31 मार्च तक डायलिसिस यूनिट संचालित रखी जाएगी। ऐसे में डायलिसिस के लिए टेंडर निकाला जाएगा। इसमें बायोमेड भी अपना टेंडर डाल सकती है।

