पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

साइड इफैक्ट:कोरोना से निगेटिव हुए मरीजों के फेफड़ों में सूख रही झिल्लियां, अस्पताल में रोज आ रहे 10 मरीज, जिन्हें सांस लेने में तकलीफ

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोविड से उबर चुके अधिकतर मरीजों के फेफड़े सिकुड़ने से हो रही ऑक्सीजन की कमी, अब इन्हेलर के सहारे

जिला एसआरजी अस्पताल के सांस रोग विभाग विभाग में प्रतिदिन 10 मरीज ऐसे पहुंच रहे हैं, जिन्हें कोविड पॉजिटिव होने के दौरान निमोनिया हुआ और सांस लेने में तकलीफ हुई थी, उनका कोरोना तो दूर हो गया, लेकिन कोरोना से अन्य कॉम्पलिकेशन इतने बढ़ गए कि मरीज अब भी रिकवर नहीं हो पाए हैं। इसके अलावा निजी प्रैक्टिस करने वालों डॉक्टरों के घरों में तो बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे मरीज आ रहे हैं, जिनको अब भी सीने में तकलीफ बनी हुई है। मरीज अभी तक सीटी स्कैन करवा रहे हैं। मरीजों के फेफड़ों की झिल्लियां भी सिकुड़ गई हैं, इसके कारण अब भी उन्हें सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो रही है। ऐसे में मरीज अब इन्हेलर के सहारे हो गए हैं। विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि इन मरीजों को पूरी तरह रिकवर होने में लंबा वक्त लग सकता है। सांस रोग विशेषज्ञ सीनियर प्रोफेसर डॉ. सुनील विजय बताते हैं कि पिछले एक महीने में वे मरीज आ रहे हैं, जिनका कोरोना तो ठीक हो गया, लेकिन अब भी उनको तकलीफ बनी हुई है। फाइब्रोसिस के 10 मरीज आ रहे हैं। इनकी सीटी स्कैन कराने पर अलग-अलग तरह की चेस्ट की स्थिति सामने आ रही है।
कोविड ने बढ़ा दिया शुगर लेवल
आरआरई टीम में शामिल डॉ. पुनित गुप्ता ने बताया कि जिन मरीजों का कोविड ठीक हो चुका है, उनमें अब भी लंग्स ठीक नहीं होने से सांस की तकलीफ बनी हुई और वे दुबारा अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। इसके अलावा कोविड का असर यह भी हुआ है कि जिन मरीजों को पहले शुगर नहीं थी, उनका शुगर लेवल काफी बढ़ा हुआ आ रहा है। फिजिशियन का कहना है कि कोविड के बाद कम सुनाई देना, नींद अधिक आना और हाथ-पैरों में दर्द की शिकायत हो रही है।
हर बार बदल जाती है सीटी स्कैन
कोविड पॉजिटिव होने से लेकर रिकवर होने के बाद भी अब तक मरीजों की सीटी स्कैन हो रही है। डॉक्टर भी यह देखकर हैरान हैं कि हर बार सीटी स्कैन की स्थिति बदल रही है। फेफड़े सिकुड़ते चले जा रहे हैं। इनमें पानी भरा हुआ है जो सूखने में काफी समय ले रहा है। इसके अलावा कई के फेफड़ों के आगे तो जाला बन गया है। लक्षण दिखने पर तुरंत डॉक्टर की सलाह लें।
मरीजों को पोस्ट कोविड फाइब्रोसिस है
मेडिकल कॉलेज के श्वास रोग विभाग के सीनियर प्रोफेसर डॉ. सुनील विजय ने बताया कि कोरोना का सबसे ज्यादा इफेक्ट फेफड़ों पर होता है। मरीज निगेटिव हो चुके हैं, लेकिन उनके फेफड़ों में पानी नहीं सूखना, झिल्ली का सिकुड़ना और जाले जैसे बन रहा है। इसे पोस्ट कोविड फाइब्रोसिस कहते हैं। कोरोना फेफड़ों की झिल्ली पर असर डालता है। इस झल्ली में न्यूमोनिया के निशान बनाता है। यह निशान सीटी स्कैन पर मिले तो न्यूमोनिया को पूरी झिल्ली में फैलने से रोका जा सकता है। कई बार देखने में आया है कि रोगी इलाज के लिए देरी से पहुंचता है। इससे इंफेक्शन को पूरी झिल्ली में फैलने से नहीं रोका जा सकता। ऐसी स्थिति में रोगी की जान तो बच जाती है, लेकिन फेफड़ों को ऑक्सीजन पर्याप्त मात्रा में नहीं मिल पाती। इससे मरीज के शरीर में ऑक्सीजन की कमी और श्वास में तकलीफ होने लगती है। कोविड से जिले में पिछले 3 माह में कई मरीज गंभीर रूप से संक्रमित हुए, जिसमें 70 प्रतिशत रोगी बिना लक्षण या मामूली लक्षण के ठीक हो गए, जबकि 10 फीसदी मरीजों में गंभीर लक्षण रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें