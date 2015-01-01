पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डीलरों ने उपभोक्ता पखवाड़े के बाद वितरण किया:खाद्य निगम ने समय रहते पहुंचा दिया निशुल्क चना, फिर भी 88,500 परिवारों को नहीं मिला, अब हो गया लैप्स

झालावाड़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वजह: रसद इंस्पेक्टरों ने सख्ती से दुकानें नहीं खुलवाई और न ही डीलरों ने उपभोक्ता पखवाड़े के बाद वितरण किया

जिले में गरीब परिवारों के लिए खाद्य निगम ने समय रहते अक्टूबर माह में निशुल्क साबुत चना वितरण के लिए राशन दुकानों पर पहुंचा दिया था, लेकिन इसके बाद भी 88,500 परिवार इससे वंचित रह गए। अब नवंबर माह में पोस मशीनें कैरी फारवर्ड नहीं बता रही है, इससे इन परिवारों के हिस्से का चना लैप्स माना जा रहा है। इन परिवारों को चने का वितरण नहीं होने का प्रमुख कारण है कि रसद विभाग के अधिकारियों ने सख्ती नहीं दिखाई और न ही निरीक्षण किए। अब जो उपभोक्ता पिछले महीने वंचित रह गए थे, उनको अब एक महीने के चने का ही वितरण होगा।कोरोना महामारी व लॉकडाउन के चलते कामकाज ठप पड़े थे, तब केंद्र सरकार ने गरीब परिवारों के लिए 5 किलो अतिरिक्त गेहूं और 1 किलो चना निशुल्क वितरण के आदेश किए थे। इसके तहत गेहूं का वितरण तो हुआ और चने का भी वितरण हो रहा था, लेकिन अक्टूबर माह में करीब 88 हजार 500 परिवार चना लेने से वंचित रह गए। इनको वितरण नहीं होने का प्रमुख कारण अधिकारियों की लापरवाही रही। उन्होंने 15 अक्टूबर के बाद डीलरों को दुकानें खोलने के लिए पाबंद नहीं किया और डीलरों ने भी अगले महीने वितरित कर देंगे या उनकी और कोई मंशा रही हो, इसके कारण वितरण नहीं किया गया।

केवल इनको ही मिला चनाजिले में खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के तहत करीब 2 लाख 63 हजार परिवार हैं। इसके लिए खाद्य निगम द्वारा अक्टूबर माह में 2630 क्विंटल चने का आवंटन किया गया था, लेकिन कुछ डीलरों ने ही वितरण किया और अधिकतर ने नहीं किया। ऐसे में केवल 1745 क्विंटल का ही वितरण हुआ। यानी 1 लाख 74 हजार परिवारों को लाभ मिला। 885 क्विंटल चना वितरण नहीं होने से करीब 88 हजार 500 परिवार वंचित हो गए और उनके हिस्से का चना अब लैप्स हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें