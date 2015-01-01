पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसीबी की कार्रवाई:डीईओ के घर से मिले ~10 हजार और बैंक लाॅकर की चाबी, फरार असिस्टेंट एकाउंटेंट का घर सील

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • समसा के वरिष्ठ सहायक को 40 हजार की रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा

कोटा में झालावाड़ समसा के वरिष्ठ सहायक को एसीबी टीम द्वारा 40 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया गया। रिश्वत मांगने में डीईओ रंगलाल मीणा और असिस्टेंट एकाउंटेंट की भी भूमिका संदिग्ध थी। इस पर झालावाड़ एसीबी टीम ने झालावाड़ में डीईओ माध्यमिक रंगलाल मीणा के तिलक नगर स्थित घर में भी सर्च किया। वहां से 10 हजार रुपए और बैंक लॉकर की चाबी मिली है। इसे टीम ने जब्त कर लिया है। शुक्रवार को बैंक लॉकर की तलाशी ली जाएगी। सर्च की कार्रवाई के बाद एसीबी ने डीईओ माध्यमिक को डिटेन कर कोटा एसीबी टीम के सुपुर्द कर दिया है।झालावाड़ एसीबी एएसपी भवानीशंकर मीणा के नेतृत्व में सर्च की कार्रवाई की गई। इसके बाद टीम समसा के असिस्टेंट एकाउंटेंट महेंद्र मीणा के घर पहुंची, लेकिन इससे पहले ही वह घर पर ताला लगाकर अपने परिवार सहित फरार हो गया। इस पर एसीबी टीम ने उसके घर को सील कर दिया है।

जिले में समग्र शिक्षा अभियान (समसा) में शुरू से ही भ्रष्टाचार का खेल चल रहा है। घटिया निर्माण और ठेकेदारों से बिल पास कराने की एवज में रिश्वत मांगने का यह पहला मामला नहीं है। इससे पहले भी झालावाड़ एसीबी ने 2019 में समसा के ही दो एईएन को रिश्वत लेते हुए रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया था। एएसपी भवानीशंकर के अनुसार भवानीमंडी में समसा के एईएन सुमेरसिंह को और इससे पहले समसा के ही एईएन उमाशंकर शर्मा को एसीबी रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है।

जिले में अभी तक 16 ट्रैप की कार्रवाईजिले में एसीबी एएसपी भवानीशंकर के कार्यकाल में जिले में पिछले दो साल में 16 ट्रैप की कार्रवाई और दो आकस्मिक चैकिंग की कार्रवाई हुई है। एसीबी द्वारा लगातार कार्रवाई करने से लोग जागरूक हो रहे हैं। इससे कार्रवाई लगातार बढ़ रही है। एएसपी मीणा ने बताया कि लोग आगे आएंगे, तभी भ्रष्टाचार को खत्म किया जा सकता है। कोई भी अधिकारी रिश्वत मांगे तो इसकी तुरंत सूचना हेल्पलाइन नंबर को दें।

