  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  Jhalawar
  • Government Negligence ... 300 Quintals Of Wheat Worth 6 Lakh Rupees Rotting In Warehouses, Because ... Did Not Reach Poor Families And Annapurna Scheme Was Also Stopped

भास्कर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:सरकारी लापरवाही...गोदामों में सड़ गया 6 लाख रुपए का 300 क्विंटल गेहूं, क्योंकि...गरीब परिवारों तक पहुंचाया नहीं और अन्नपूर्णा योजना भी बंद हो गई

झालावाड़9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गठित कमेटी ने भी माना गेहूं सड़ चुका है, फिर भी अफसरों की लापरवाही देखिए...सड़े गेहूं का निस्तारण नहीं करा पा रहे

जिले में सरकारी अधिकारी किस हद तक लापरवाह हैं, इसका सबसे बड़ा उदाहरण जिले की क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समितियों के गोदामों में देखने को मिल जाएगा। यहां की मंडियों में 6 लाख रुपए से अधिक का 300 क्विंटल गेहूं पांच सालों में सड़ गया, लेकिन इसका निस्तारण नहीं हो पा रहा है। यह गेहूं जरूरतमंदों के पास जाना था, लेकिन उसके बजाय योजना बंद हुई तो गेहूं भी गोदामों में बंद हो गया। जिम्मेदार अधिकारी इस गेहूं को भूल गए। अब क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समितियों के गोदामों में यह गेहूं बुरी तरह सड़ांध मार रहा है, इसके निस्तारण के लिए अधिकारियों की टीम बनती है। सड़े गेहूं के निस्तारण की रिपोर्ट भी बनाती है, फिर उसके बाद सब भूल जाते हैं। ऐसा जिले में तीन बार हो चुका है।दरअसल, 2015 में अन्नपूर्णा योजना चली थी। इसमें गरीबों को निशुल्क गेहूं दिया जा रहा था। योजना 2 साल पहले बंद हो गई। उसके बाद जिले की अकलेरा, भवानीमंडी में रखे गेहूं गोदामों में सड़ने लग गए। इसी तरह चौमहला क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति में तो 2005 में चली अकाल राहत योजना का गेहूं सड़ रहा है। इसी तरह के हालात अन्य मंडियों में भी हैं। यह गेहूं काम के बदले अनाज योजना के लिए आया था, लेकिन जब योजना बंद हुई तो इसका वितरण भी रुक गया। ऐसे में आज भी यह गेहूं अपने निस्तारण का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

समिति के व्यवस्थापकों की पीड़ा-पत्र लिखने के बाद भी नतीजा कुछ नहीं^ यहां गोदाम में 98 क्विंटल गेहूं सड़ चुका है। इसके लिए अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखकर सूचना दे दी गई है। इसका निस्तारण अभी तक नहीं हो पाया है। इससे काफी परेशानी हो रही है।सत्यनारायण शर्मा, मैनेजर, क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति, अकलेरा भवानीमंडी क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति के गोदाम में करीब 100 क्विंटल गेहूं सड़ चुका है। इसके निस्तारण के लिए हमने अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखकर सूचना कई बार दी है, लेकिन अभी तक गेहूं का निस्तारण नहीं हो पाया है।ललित कुमार, मैनेजर, क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति, भवानीमंडी अकाल राहत में काम के बदले अनाज योजना के तहत काफी पहले आया 65 क्विंटल गेहूं सड़ चुका है। इसके निस्तारण के लिए अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखे। दो बार यहां कमेटी निरीक्षण भी कर चुकी है। सुरेश खमोरा, व्यवस्थापक, क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति चौमहला

