पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Jhalawar
  • In The Nomination Papers, 36 Nominations Of The Zilla Parishad And 242 Nominations For The Panchayat Samiti Are Canceled, The Nomination Will Be Clear Today, The Picture Will Be Clear

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:नामांकन पत्रों की जांच में जिला परिषद के 36 और पंचायत समिति के लिए 242 नामांकन निरस्त, आज नाम वापसी, साफ होगी तस्वीर

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 17, पंचायत समिति खानपुर के वार्ड 18, झालरापाटन के वार्ड 4,11, 12 में निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए प्रत्याशी

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं में जिला परिषद सदस्य और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच हुई। इस दौरान जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए कुल 96 नामांकन पत्रों की जांच की गई। इनमें से 36 निरस्त हुए। जिले में जिला परिषद सदस्य की 27 सीटों के लिए 60 नामांकन शेष बचे हैं। वहीं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 646 नामांकन पत्र प्राप्त हुए थे। इनमें से 242 नामांकन निरस्त हुए। अब 404 नामांकन पत्र शेष रहे।जिला परिषद के वार्ड 17 में निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हुआ है, जबकि खानपुर और झालरापाटन पंचायत समिति के 4 वार्डों में प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी (कलेक्टर) निकया गोहाएन ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति झालरापाटन में कुल 71 नामांकन प्राप्त हुए। इनमें से जांच के दौरान 29 नामांकन निरस्त किए गए हैं। 42 नामांकन शेष रहे। इसी प्रकार पंचायत समिति डग में कुल 133 नामांकन प्राप्त हुए। इनमें से जांच के दौरान 64 नामांकन निरस्त किए गए हैं, 69 नामांकन शेष रहे। पंचायत समिति मनोहरथाना में कुल 64 नामांकन प्राप्त हुए, जिनमें से संवीक्षा के दौरान 16 नामांकन निरस्त किए गए हैं। 48 नामांकन शेष रहे। पंचायत समिति बकानी में कुल 70 नामांकन प्राप्त हुए, जिनमें से संवीक्षा के दौरान 32 नामांकन निरस्त किए गए हैं। 38 नामांकन शेष रहे। पंचायत समिति भवानीमंडी में कुल 73 नामांकन प्राप्त हुए। जांच के दौरान 24 नामांकन निरस्त किए गए। 49 नामांकन शेष रहे। पंचायत समिति अकलेरा में कुल 61 नामांकन प्राप्त हुए। इनमें से जांच के दौरान 8 नामांकन निरस्त हुए। 53 नामांकन शेष रहे। पंचायत समिति पिड़ावा में कुल 101 नामांकन प्राप्त हुए। इनमें से संवीक्षा के दौरान 43 नामांकन निरस्त किए गए हैं तथा 58 नामांकन शेष रहे। पंचायत समिति खानपुर में कुल 73 नामांकन प्राप्त हुए। इनमें से संवीक्षा के दौरान 26 नामांकन निरस्त किए गए हैं तथा 47 नामांकन पत्र शेष रहे।

{परिषद के वार्ड 17 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध, कांग्रेस का नामांकन खारिजजिला परिषद के वार्ड संख्या 17 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी लाली बाई निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुई हैं। यहां से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कमलेश कुमारी का नामांकन खारिज हो गया। इस वार्ड में दो ही प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन किए थे। यहां से भाजपा की प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुईं। इसके बाद भाजपा खेमे में खुशी का माहौल रहा।{अकलेरा पंचायत समिति में 23 वार्डों के लिए 52 प्रत्याशीअकलेरा. उपखंड कार्यालय में पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव की आवेदन प्रक्रिया के चलते मंगलवार को दिनभर चहल-पहल रही। यहां 23 वार्डों में कांग्रेस, 23 में भाजपा और दो में बसपा, चार निर्दलीय सहित 52 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं।{पंचायत समिति डग में जांच के बाद 66 आवेदन शेषडग. डग पंचायत समिति सदस्यों की नामांकन प्रक्रिया की जांच देर शाम तक जारी रही। इसके लिए प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक दिन भर परिसर में जमे रहे। 133 नामांकन पत्रों की जांच के बाद 66 नामांकन शेष रहे हैं।{मनोहरथाना : 16 नामांकन निरस्तमनोहरथाना. पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव में मनोहरथाना पंचायत समिति के 21 जनपद सदस्यों के 64 नाम निर्देशन पत्रों में मंगलवार को समीक्षा में 16 आवेदन निरस्त हुए। शेष 48 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। इनमें से छह निर्दलीय हैं।

पंचायत समिति सदस्य वार्ड 18 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित

खानपुर. यहां पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव में आवेदन पत्रों की जांच के बाद कांग्रेस को झटका लगा है। यहां वार्ड संख्या 18 में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की आयु कम होने से आवेदन खारिज हो गया। इसका सीधा फायदा भाजपा को मिला। भाजपा का प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होगा। यहां पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 19 वार्डों के लिए मंगलवार को आवेदन पत्रों की जांच के बाद 73 आवेदनों में से 47 नामांकन सही पाए गए। वार्ड वार्ड संख्या 18 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की आयु कम होने से आवेदन खारिज किया गया। इस वार्ड से दूसरा आवेदन नहीं होने से भाजपा की कस्तूरीबाई निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुईं। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी भावना सिंह ने बताया कि खानपुर पंचायत समिति सदस्य 19 वार्डों के लिए सोमवार को 73 प्रत्याशियों ने आवेदन भरे। इनमें जांच के दौरान 47 आवेदन सही पाए गए। वार्ड संख्या 18 पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामकला की कम आयु होने के दस्तावेज विधायक नरेंद्र नागर ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी भावना सिंह को पेश किए। जांच में यह सही पाया गया। इसके बाद आवेदन खारिज किया गया। यहां मिनी सचिवालय में दिनभर कांग्रेस और भाजपा समर्थकों में हलचल रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें