पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदला मौसम:रुक-रुककर दिनभर होती रही बारिश, सर्द हवाओं से बढ़ी ठिठुरन, दिन का तापमान भी 9 डिग्री गिरा

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार तड़के मौसम पलटा, तापमान में कमी और मावठ से रबी फसलों को फायदा

मौसम विभाग की भविष्यवाणी के अनुसार शुक्रवार तड़के अचानक मौसम बदला और जिलेभर में मावठ की बारिश हुई। दिनभर रुक-रुककर रिमझिम बारिश होती रही। बारिश के साथ सर्द हवाएं चलने से अधिकतम तापमान भी 9 डिग्री तक गिर गया। इससे सर्दी का असर तेज हो गया।दिसंबर माह में पहली बार लोगों को सर्दी का अहसास हुआ और लोग दिनभर गर्म कपड़ों के साथ रेन सूट में नजर आए। मावठ गिरने से किसानों में खुशी की लहर है। क्योंकि पिछले 10 दिनों से तापमान 30 डिग्री से अधिक रहने से फसलों में रोग लग रहा था। अब तापमान में गिरावट और बारिश से रबी फसलों को फायदा मिलेगा।कृषि वैज्ञानिकों की माने तो रबी की सभी फसलों को फायदा है, लेकिन खासकर गेहूं, सरसों और चना के उत्पादन पर इसका अच्छा असर होगा और बंपर उत्पादन होगा। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22 व न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

रबी फसलों को फायदा, रोग मुक्त होगीशुक्रवार को हुई मावठ की बारिश रबी फसलों के लिए अमृत का काम किया। अभी तक तापमान में तेजी के कारण फसलों में रोग का प्रकोप बढ़ रहा था। खासकर सब्जियों में। आलू व लहसुन की फसल प्रभावित हो रही थी, लेकिन शुक्रवार को हुई मावठ की बारिश से तापमान 9 डिग्री तक गिर गया, और बारिश होने से जमीन में नमी आ जाएगी। इससे फसलें रोग मुक्त भी होगी और बढ़वार भी होगी, उत्पादन भी अच्छा होगा।दिसंबर में पहली बार सर्दी का अहसासवैसे तो सर्दी का सीजन दीपावली से शुरू हो जाता है। 22 नवंबर से शीतलहर चलने से तीन चार दिन हल्की सर्दी का अहसास हुआ था। इसके बाद फिर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण तापमान बढ़ता गया। अधिकतम तापमान 33 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। 10 दिसंबर तक तापमान 31 डिग्री रहने से मानों सर्दी तो कहीं नजर ही नहीं आ रही थी, लेकिन शुक्रवार को मावठ गिरने से पहली बार सर्दी का अहसास हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें