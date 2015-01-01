पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षण व्यवस्था में सुधार:23 से सीधे 5वीं रैंक पर पहुंचा झालावाड़, संभाग में प्रथम

झालावाड़5 घंटे पहले
  • इससे पहले झालावाड़ जिला प्रदेश में 23वीं रैंकिंग पर था, काफी तेजी से सुधरी व्यवस्था

जिले की शिक्षण व्यवस्था में अब काफी सुधार आ गया है। इसी का नतीजा है कि रैंकिंग में जिले की 5 वीं रैंक आई है।संभाग में पहले स्थान पर झालावाड़ आ गया है। इससे पहले झालावाड़ जिला राज्य में 23वीं रैंक पर था, लेकिन काफी तेजी के साथ जिले की शिक्षण व्यवस्था को सुधारा गया है। इसी का नतीजा है कि शिक्षा नगरी कोटा को भी अब झालावाड़ जिले ने पीछे छोड़ दिया है। राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद जयपुर की ओर से जारी अक्टूबर 2020 की जिला रैंकिंग में राजस्थान में झालावाड़ जिला 5 वें स्थान पर रहा है। जिला रैंकिंग स्कूलों में हो रही समस्त गतिविधियों नामांकन, परीक्षा परिणाम, इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और सामुदायिक सहभागिता जैसे 29 प्वाइंटों के आधार पर दी जाती है। दरअसल, सरकारी स्कूलों में सुविधाओं के अभाव के बाद भी इस बार ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करवाई गई। इसी का नतीजा है कि जिले की रैंकिंग में काफी सुधार आ पाया है।राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद जयपुर की ओर से जारी रैंकिंग में जिले में खानपुर ब्लॉक प्रथम स्थान पर रहा है।हालांकि जिले के सभी ब्लॉकों ने भी बेहतर अंक प्राप्त किए हैं। जिले में कोविड 19 के चलते स्कूलों में पढ़ाई नहीं हो पा रही है, लेकिन शिक्षक जा रहे हैं। बात ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई की हो या फिर शैक्षिक गुणवत्ता देने की। सभी पर जिला मुख्यालय से पूरी मॉनिटरिंग रखी जा रही है। यहां जिला स्तर से लेकर ब्लॉक स्तर तक शाला दर्पण पोर्टल और हर गतिविधियों के बारे में समय समय पर जानकारी ली। मॉनिटरिंग की। तब जाकर जिले की पांचवीं रैंक आ पाई।^स्कूलों द्वारा किए जा रहे कार्यों की ब्लॉक और जिला स्तर से सतत मॉनिटरिंग के कारण जिले को यह बड़ी उपलब्धी हांसिल हुई है। अब इसको पहली रैंक पर लाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।-सुरेंद्र सिंह गौड़, सीडीईओ माध्यमिक, झालावाड़

