मैनेजर और एलडीसी सस्पेंड:चने-सरसों की समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद मामले में मैनेजर और एलडीसी सस्पेंड

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • खानपुर मंडी में हर कट्टे पर 500 ग्राम ज्यादा की थी तुलाई

सरकारी समर्थन मूल्य पर चने और सरसों की खरीद में खानपुर कृषि मंडी में हर कट्टे पर 500 ग्राम अधिक तुलाई कर गड़बड़ी करने के मामले में खानपुर क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति के मैनेजर अरुण गौतम और एलडीसी अखिलेश कुमार को सस्पेंड किया गया है। केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंक के एमडी श्याम मीणा ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक स्तर पर जांच में गड़बड़ी सामने आई थी। इस कारण दोनों को सस्पेंड किया गया। अब धारा 55 के तहत उच्च स्तर से जांच होगी। इसके लिए लिखा गया है। इसको लेकर दैनिक भास्कर के 28 अगस्त के अंक में किसानों की मेहनत पर सरकारी डाका...खानपुर उपजमंडी में चने- सरसों के 50 किलो के हर कट्टे पर 500 ग्राम का घपला, किसानों के खा गए 15 लाख शीर्षक से खबर का प्रकाशन हुआ था। खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद जांच हुई। जांच में सामने घपला सामने आया। अब जाकर इस पर कार्रवाई की गई है। हालांकि अभी भी केवल कार्मिकों पर ही कार्रवाई हो पाई है। इसमें जुड़े अधिकारियों पर अभी तक कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है।

