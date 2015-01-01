पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माइनर का गेट चोरी:भीमसागर नहर की माइनर का गेट चोरी, 5 दिनों से ओवरफ्लो होकर बह रहा पानी, खेत हुए जलमग्न, किसानों में आक्रोश

खानपुर9 घंटे पहले
  • मुंडला-मरायता माइनर का गेट उखाड़कर ले गए बदमाश, कई बार शिकायत पर भी नहीं पहुंचे अफसर

भीमसागर नहर की माइनर के गेट चोरी हो गए, ऐसे में यहां मरायता गांव में किसानों के खेतों में पानी भर गया। खेत जलमग्न होने से फसलें गलने लगी हैं।अब किसान जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारियों को शिकायत पर शिकायत कर रहे हैं, लेकिन कोई हल नहीं निकल पा रहा है। यहां फसलों को जीवनदान देने के लिए भीमसागर बांध की नहर से पानी छोड़ा जा रहा है, लेकिन अव्यवस्था का आलम यह है कि यहां मुंडला-मरायता माइनर चेन संख्या 575 का बदमाश माइनर का गेट उखाड़कर ले गए। इसके चलते यहां किसानों के खेत जलमग्न हो गए।किसान मुकेश नागर, राधेश्याम गुर्जर, कमलेश नागर, शिवप्रसाद नागर, संतपराज नागर, हरिओम नागर, शिवराम नागर, धनराज नागर और दिनेश का कहना है कि उनके खेतों में दो-दो फीट पानी भरा हुआ है। 30 बीघा खेत जलमग्न हो गए हैं। कई बार जलसंसाधन विभाग के अधिकारियों को शिकायत की, लेकिन अभी तक कोई अधिकारी देखने तक नहीं आया है। इसके चलते किसानों में रोष है। पांच दिनों से पानी ओवरफ्लो होकर खेतों में पहुंच रहा है। इससे यहां फसलें खराब हो रही हैं। जलसंसाधन विभाग के जेईएन जितेंद्र नागर ने बताया कि पानी की रोकथाम के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। गेट चोरी करने वाले अज्ञात लोगों खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया जाएगा। इधर, जलसंसाधन विभाग के एसई आरके त्यागी का कहना है कि नहरों में पाइप फीट हैं। इससे फिक्स पानी खेतों तक पहुंचता है, इन्हीं पाइपों को कुछ लोग तोड़ गए। इससे पानी अनकंट्रोल हो गया। इसको सही करवाया जा रहा है।

