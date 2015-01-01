पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हालात ऐसे:लापरवाही...64.50 क्विंटल चीनी उठाव हुए बिना ही खराब हुई, विभाग के अधिकारी ठेकेदार को नोटिस देने में ही रह गए

झालावाड़2 दिन पहले
  • अंत्योदय परिवारों को सस्ती दर पर मिलने वाली चीनी का दो साल से उठाव ही नहीं हो पाया

अंत्योदय परिवारों को सस्ती दर पर मिलने वाली चीनी का करीब दो साल से उठाव ही नहीं हो पाया। इसके चलते यह रखे रखे ही खराब हो गई, लेकिन विभाग के अधिकारी केवल ठेकेदार को नोटिस ही देते रह गए। न राशन डीलरों तक चीनी पहुंचा पाए ओर न ही लोगों को यह मिल पाई। जिले में करीब 64.50 क्विंटल चीनी खराब हो गई है। अब फिर से जिला रसद अधिकारी ने संबंधित परिवहन ठेकेदार को नोटिस जारी किया है।इसमें बताया गया है कि मार्च 2019 में आवंटित चीनी का वितरण संबंधित राशन की दुकानों तक किए जाना था, लेकिन यह वितरण नहीं हो पाया। इसके लिए चार माह का समय लिया गया, उसके बाद भी दुकानदारों तक उप आवंटन के अनुसार चीनी की आपूर्ति नहीं की गई। इस कारण 64.50 क्विंटल चीनी खराब होने की स्थिति उत्पन्न हुई। इसके चलते मय रिकार्ड, स्पष्टीकरण के 7 दिन के अंदर कार्यालय में पेश होने के लिए ठेकेदार को पाबंद किया गया है। दरअसल चीनी महंगी होने से गरीब परिवारों को मिलने वाली मिठास में कमी आ जाती जा रही है। इसी को देखते हुए सरकार से 6450 अंत्योदय परिवारों को बाजार दर से सस्ती दर पर चीनी उपलब्ध करवाई जाती है। 24 रुपए प्रति किलो की दर से इन परिवारों को चीनी दी जाती है, लेकिन आवंटन होने के बाद भी यह परिवार चीनी से अभी तक वंचित हैं। रसद विभाग के अधिकारियों ने इस चीनी का स्वास्थ्य विभाग से परीक्षण करवाया। इसमें भी चीनी खराब होना पाई गई है।

दीपावली का त्योहार, अंत्योदय परिवार के लोग चीनी महंगी दर से खरीदने को मजबूर अन्त्योदय परिवारों के सदस्यों का कहना है कि दीपावली सबसे बड़ा त्यौहार है। ऐसे में इस समय चीनी मिल जाती तो काम चलता। अब बाजार से 35 रुपए प्रति किलो की दर से चीनी खरीदनी पड़ रही है। जबकि राशन की दुकानों पर कम दर में चीनी मिलती।महीनों से इंतजार कर रहे, चीनी बिना वितरण हुए ही खराब हो गईएक ओर जहां गरीब परिवार के लोग महीनों से चीनी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर गरीब परिवारों के हिस्से की चीनी बिना वितरण के ही खराब हो रही है।परिवहन ठेकेदार को पहले भी दिया था नोटिस, जवाब नहीं दिया चीनी का परिवहन करने वाले ठेकेदार को रसद विभाग ने इससे पहले भी नोटिस जारी किया था, लेकिन उसने नोटिस का जवाब तक नहीं किया। रसद विभाग ने 9 अगस्त 2019 को परिवहन ठेकेदार को नोटिस जारी किया था, लेकिन एक साल तीन माह बाद भी संबंधित ठेकेदार ने जवाब नहीं दिया। इसी तरह अधिकारी भी नोटिस देकर भूल गए। अब जाकर दूसरा नोटिस 11 नवंबर 2020 को दिया गया है। चीनी खराब हो चुकी है। इसके लिए डीएसओ ने परिवहन ठेकेदार को नोटिस दिया है।मुकेश खींची, कार्यवाहक मैनेजर राजस्थान राज्य खाद्य वितरण निगम

