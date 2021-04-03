पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:मेडिकल कॉलेज का नया सत्र कल से, फाउंडेशन कोर्स होगा

झालावाड़4 घंटे पहले
  • इस बार 6 माह देरी से शुरू हो रहा है सत्र, स्टूडेंट्स को काेराेना की दो निगेटिव रिपोर्ट देनी होगी

कोविड के चलते झालावाड़ मेडिकल कॉलेज में नया सत्र शनिवार से शुरू होने जा रहा है, इसमें प्रथम वर्ष एमबीबीएस के 200 स्टूडेंट्स आएंगे। इससे पहले कॉलेज प्रशासन द्वारा नए सत्र की तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिया गया असल में मेडिकल कॉलेज में हर साल 1 अगस्त से नया बैच आ जाता है, लेकिन इस बार कोविड के चलते 6 माह देरी से यह सत्र शुरू हो रहा है। नए सत्र के लिए मेडिकल एजुकेशन से नई गाइडलाइन भी जारी की गई है, उसी के तहत शनिवार से नया सत्र शुरु किया जाएगा। शनिवार से सत्र शुरू होने पर प्रथम वर्ष एमबीबीएस स्टूडेंट्स को 7 दिन का फाउंडेशन कोर्स कराएंगे। इसके बाद एमबीबीएस की कक्षाएं संचालित होगी।एंटी रैगिंग व मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी सक्रिय: नए बैच की शुरुआत के साथ ही कॉलेज की एंटी रैगिंग कमेटी को भी सक्रिय कर दिया गया है। इस बार यह व्यवस्था भी गई है कि कोई चाहे तो ऑनलाइन शिकायत भी दर्ज करा सकता है। साथ ही एक मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी भी बनाई गई है, जो बच्चों से जुड़ी तमाम समस्याओं को सुनकर उनका निस्तारण करेगी।कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का रखा जाएगा ध्यानमेडिकल कॉलेज के डीन डॉ. शिव भगवान शर्मा ने बताया कि नए सत्र में कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की सख्ती से पालना करवाई जाएगी। स्टूडेंट्स को 72 घंटे पहले की कोविड निगेटिव रिपोर्ट लाने को कहा गया है। साथ ही यहां आने के बाद 5 दिन के अंतराल में उनका दूसरा कोविड टेस्ट करवाया जाएगा। प्रत्येक क्लास में 50 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स मौजूद रहेंगे। क्लासों में प्रवेश पर हैंड सेनेटाइजेशन व मास्क चैक किया जाएगा।

