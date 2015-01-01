पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:उत्तरी हवाओं के प्रभाव से रात के तापमान में 5 डिग्री की गिरावट, बढ़ने लगी गलन

झालावाड़एक घंटा पहले
  • शनिवार को अधिकतम 26 जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री रहा, तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना

इन दिनों तापमान में गिरावट शुरू हो गई है। एक ही दिन में रात के तापमान में 5 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई, जबकि अधिकतम तापमान में 1 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा, जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री हो गया। जबकि इससे एक दिन पहले यानी शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री था और न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था।

रात के तापमान में अचानक से पांच डिग्री की गिरावट आने से रात के समय लोगों को सर्दी का अहसास होने लगा है। दिन और रात के तापमान में दोगुना से अधिक अंतर आ रहा है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि अब लगातार तापमान में गिरावट आती रहेगी।

इसका कारण है कि पिछले दिनों पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी हुई है। दिन के तापमान में कोई विशेष गिरावट दर्ज नहीं है। लेकिन रात में लोगों को कंपकंपी छूट रही है। इन दिनों दिन और रात के तापमान में दो गुना फर्क होने का बड़ा कारण दिन के समय मौसम साफ रहना है। जबकि रात में उत्तरी हवाओं के प्रभाव के कारण तापमान गिरने लगता है।

गेहूं की फसलों के लिए अच्छा है तापमान में गिरावट

इस बार अभी तक तापमान में गिरावट नहीं हो रही थी, लेकिन अब गिरावट आना गेहूं की फसलों के लिए बेहतर माना जा रहा है। गेहूं की फसल को नमी और कम तापमान की जरूरत होती है। अभी जो तापमान चल रहा है वह फसलों की ग्रोथ के लिए अच्छा माना जा रहा है।

सड़कों पर जल्दी होने लगा सन्नाटा, दिन की धूप में तेजी

रात के समय सड़कों पर अब जल्दी ही सन्नाटा होने लगा है। लोग शाम से पहले ही काम निपटाकर घरों की तरफ पहुंच रहे हैं। इसी तरह दिन में भी लोग धूप की तलाश करने लगे हैं। हालांकि कई बार धूप में तेजी भी रही है। दिन में तेज धूप से लोगों को थोड़ी राहत मिली है। रात में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों अलाव जला रहे है।

गर्म कपड़ों की बिक्री भी बढ़ी

शहर सहित जिलेभर में सर्दी का अहसास होने से अब गर्म कपड़ों की बिक्री भी बढ़ गई है। शहर के फुटपाथों पर भी गर्म कपड़े बेचने वाले आने लगे हैं। यहां कंबल, स्वेटर, जर्सी, ब्लेजर की बिक्री खूब हो रही है।

घरों में ही रहे बच्चे और बुजुर्गों

इधर सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग की चिंताएं भी बढ़ने लगी हैं। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि लोग बेवजह घरों से बाहर नहीं निकलें। घरों पर अपने बच्चों और बुजुर्गों का खास ध्यान रखें। उन्हें सर्दी से बचाएं।

